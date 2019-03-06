‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington reveals why he was ready to ditch his fur costume: ‘It smells awful’

- source
- Helen Sloan/HBO
- “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow on the hit HBO show, isn’t going to miss all of the furs he wears on the series.
- The 32-year-old actor spoke about ditching the iconic costume on Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
- “It weighs a ton; it smells awful,” he said.
- He said it helped get him into character, but that was the extent of any joy in it.
- “I think they added weight to it every year just because a) the costume designer, Michele [Clapton], hates actors, obviously,” he said. “And I think they just wanted to physically tire us out by the end so we never, ever wanted to do the show again.”
- Watch the interview below. He talks about the furs around 1:45.