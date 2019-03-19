Emilia Clarke says Kit Harington pretended to vomit while filming their ‘Game of Thrones’ love scenes

caption Kit Harington talking about Jon and Dany’s union on “Game of Thrones” in an HBO video. source HBO

Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow (played by Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington) had a steamy union on the seventh season of “Game of Thrones.”

But filming their romantic scenes wasn’t a walk in the park.

Clarke tells Variety’s Daniel D’Addario in a new interview that Harington would “pretend to retch” during their scenes.

This matches with a behind-the-scenes video HBO released after the seventh season finale, when both Harington and Clarke gagged at the camera while discussing the sex scene.

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington star on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” as the newly formed power couple Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow.

Though their romance was sizzling on screen for the seventh season finale, a new interview with Variety reveals how things weren’t so smooth between takes.

“The first scene we had together we both just started laughing,” Clarke said in a new feature for Variety written by Daniel D’Addario. “Why are you looking at me this strange way and saying these strange lines? You’re my friend!”

Clarke also revealed that “Harington would pretend to retch during their scenes,” according to D’Addario.

caption Dany and Jon had sex for the first time on the seventh season finale, “The Dragon and the Wolf.” source HBO

This isn’t the first time both “Game of Thrones” stars have recounted their love-scenes with this grossed-out attitude. In a behind-the-scenes video released by HBO after the seventh season finale, both Clarke and Harington made disgusted noises while discussing their character’s incestuous relations.

“For us as actors, it’s just weird,” Clarke said. “The reality of what they are to each other? I don’t know how that’s gonna … I mean [gagging noise] might be the reaction.”

“I like looking at her and saying, ‘Oh God [gagging noise] let’s go again,” Harington said in the video, a GIF of which you can see above.

The weirdness around Jon and Dany’s sex scene didn’t only stem from the secret truth that they are really related. The awkward atmosphere, as both stars have explained, came from their close off-screen friendship.

“If you’ve known someone for six years and they’re best friends with your girlfriend, and you’re best friends with them, there is something unnatural and strange about doing a love scene,” Harington told Vanity Fair’s Joanna Robinson last year.

caption Harington and Leslie at the seventh season premiere of “Game of Thrones” in Los Angeles. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Harington is now married to Rose Leslie – the girlfriend he was referencing in the Vanity Fair interview. Leslie starred as Jon Snow’s first love, Ygritte, on earlier seasons of “Game of Thrones.” Their on-screen love story turned into a real life romance, and then Clarke became close friends with both actors.

Clarke and Harington didn’t have any scenes together on “Game of Thrones” until 2017, when the seventh season brought Dany and Jon together.

Now, heading into the eighth and final season of the HBO hit series, the two co-stars are leading the charge as the Army of the Dead marches into Westeros. The fate of their union is on rocky territory, but we’ll have to wait and see how many moments of romance will be worked into the last six episodes.

