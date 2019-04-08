Kit Harington says the first time he worked with wife Rose Leslie was his favorite day in the history of ‘Game of Thrones’

caption Kit Harington and Rose Leslie played Jon Snow and Ygritte on “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

After nearly 10 years of working on “Game of Thrones,” Kit Harington (who plays Jon Snow) says his favorite day of filming was the first time he worked with his now-wife Rose Leslie (Ygritte).

“Iceland, season two, the first day we were there,” Harington said in a new interview with HBO. “That was my favorite day on [‘Game of Thrones’]. I’d never been to a more beautiful place in my life, and it was special for so many reasons.”

Specifically, Harington says the highlight of his experience was shooting the scene where Jon Snow is supposed to execute Ygritte but can’t go through with it.

“It was the scene where [Jon] was not able to behead Ygritte,” Harington said.

On the show, Jon and Ygritte eventually became each other’s first loves. But later Jon was forced to fight against her and the other free folk during a battle at Castle Black, where Ygritte was killed.

Behind-the-scenes of the show, Harington and Leslie began quietly dating in real life. Four years later, the couple was married in a small ceremony attended by many of their “Game of Thrones” co-stars.

In the full interview, shared on the official “Game of Thrones” YouTube channel, Harington also picks his wife as the person he enjoyed working with the most on the series.

“There was something really special about working with Rose,” Harington said. “She is one of the best actors I’ve worked with, one of the most instinctual, and we really had a great chemistry together, I think.”

In a previous interview with GQ Australia, Harington said the idea of his and Leslie’s potential future children being able to watch their parents fall in love on “Game of Thrones” is a “wonderful thought.” They might want to skip the part where Jon Snow and Ygritte have sex in a cave, but the thought is still lovely.

The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” premieres this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.