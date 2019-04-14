Kit Harington says producers wouldn’t let him wear a hat during freezing cold Iceland shoots because of Jon Snow’s famous hair

Talia Lakritz, Insider
Kit Harington plays Jon Snow in

Kit Harington plays Jon Snow in “Game of Thrones.”
HBO

  • In an interview with TODAY, “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington discussed his time on the show playing Jon Snow.
  • Harrington said he asked if his character could wear a hat while they were shooting in negative 40-degree temperatures in Iceland, but producers said that “You’ve got a kind of brand now that we need to look after.”
  • Previously, he’s said the actors didn’t wear hats in the shoots so characters would be identifiable by their faces.
  • He also said that he’s “satisfied” with how the show’s writers finished his character’s storyline.
  • He and his wife Rose Leslie met on while filming “Game of Thrones,” but don’t want their relationship to be “defined” by the show.
  • As the show comes to an end, Harington said “there aren’t words to describe how I feel” about saying goodbye to Jon Snow and “Game of Thrones.”
  • The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.
  • Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.