Kit Harington says producers wouldn’t let him wear a hat during freezing cold Iceland shoots because of Jon Snow’s famous hair

- source
- HBO
- In an interview with TODAY, “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington discussed his time on the show playing Jon Snow.
- Harrington said he asked if his character could wear a hat while they were shooting in negative 40-degree temperatures in Iceland, but producers said that “You’ve got a kind of brand now that we need to look after.”
- Previously, he’s said the actors didn’t wear hats in the shoots so characters would be identifiable by their faces.
- He also said that he’s “satisfied” with how the show’s writers finished his character’s storyline.
- He and his wife Rose Leslie met on while filming “Game of Thrones,” but don’t want their relationship to be “defined” by the show.
- As the show comes to an end, Harington said “there aren’t words to describe how I feel” about saying goodbye to Jon Snow and “Game of Thrones.”
- The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.
