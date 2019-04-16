Kit Harington remembers the moment he first saw his ‘Game of Thrones’ co-star Emilia Clarke: ‘She takes your breath away’

caption Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington attend the “Game of Thrones” season eight premiere. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Kit Harington recently reflected on his decade-long run on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” for Esquire’s newest cover story.

Harington (who plays Jon Snow) still remembers the exact moment he first saw Emilia Clarke (who plays the Mother of Dragons and Jon’s current love interest, Daenerys Targaryen).

“She came in and I saw her and was like, ‘Wow,'” he told Esquire. “She takes your breath away when she walks into a room, Emilia.”

Kit Harington recently reflected on his decade-long run on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” for Esquire’s newest cover story, and he only had the highest words of praise for his co-stars.

Most notably, Harington (who plays Jon Snow) still remembers the exact moment he first saw Emilia Clarke (who plays the Mother of Dragons and Jon’s current love interest, Daenerys Targaryen).

“I had been talking to Rich Madden [who played Robb Stark] at the bar and he went, ‘I’ve just met the new Daenerys. She’s gorgeous.’ And I was like, ‘Really? I haven’t met her yet,'” Harington told Esquire.

“And then she came in and I saw her and was like, ‘Wow,'” he continued. “She takes your breath away when she walks into a room, Emilia.”

caption On the current season, Harington’s Jon Snow and Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen are in love. source HBO

After an infamously disastrous pilot, many roles were re-cast and Clarke landed the role of Daenerys. She’s now partially credited with rescuing the beloved show from cancellation.

Although the actors have been “best mates for years” – as both have major players on “Game of Thrones” since the very first episode – their characters didn’t meet onscreen until season seven.

Read more: Here’s how Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen are related on ‘Game of Thrones’

“That’s a long time to be experiencing the same show and also the same kind of journey, me and Emilia, because we’ve followed the same path,” Harington said. “We both came out of drama school and this was our first big show, and we became kind of the ice and fire of it all a bit – the two youngish leads, I guess.”

“I remember our first scene together was bizarre,” he continued. “We kind of looked at each other and tried not to laugh.”

caption Although Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington have both been on the show since season one, their characters didn’t meet until season seven, episode three. source HBO

Harington said that, despite rarely filming together over the last decade, they became close friends thanks to press events and “hanging out outside of ‘Thrones.'”

“I think we’re good mates because we, maybe more than anyone else, know what the other one’s going through a bit,” he said. “But I think no one else other than Emilia will know exactly what being on ‘Thrones’ is like, the way we’re on ‘Thrones.'”

Read more: Kit Harington says filming his ‘Game of Thrones’ sex scene with best friend Emilia Clarke was ‘unnatural and strange’

Harington is married to his “Thrones” co-star Rose Leslie, who played Jon Snow’s first love interest, Ygritte. But now, Jon is in love with Daenerys.

Sunday’s eighth and final premiere of “Game of Thrones” featured a number of tender moments between Harington and Clarke’s characters, including a somewhat gratuitous dragon-riding date and a kissing scene in front of a waterfall.