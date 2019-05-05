‘Game of Thrones’ season 8, episode 4 leaked early online like every other episode of the season

source HBO

The latest “Game of Thrones” episode leaked online early Sunday, creating a minefield of spoilers for viewers looking forward to the season’s fourth episode premiering Sunday night.

Video of a pivotal moment from Sunday’s episode was leaked to Twitter early in the day.

The leak was the fourth of the highly anticipated eighth and final season.

Warning, minor spoilers from episode 3 ahead. The contents of episode 4 aren’t discussed or linked in this piece.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

The latest “Game of Thrones” episode leaked online early Sunday, creating a minefield of spoilers for viewers looking forward to the season’s fourth episode premiering Sunday night.

Deadline reported that a minute-long video containing a pivotal moment was leaked to Twitter, making it the fourth time videos have leaked online ahead of episodes in the highly anticipated eighth and final season.

Stills from last week’s episode spoiled the battle for Winterfell with the Night King when they appeared online hours before the premiere. The season’s second episode was released early by Amazon Prime Video in Germany and then posted online.

The season began the same way, as the first episode was released on DirecTV Now four hours before its scheduled time.

Read more: 38 details you might have missed so far on the latest season of ‘Game of Thrones’

Twitter users spent Sunday decrying the leaks ahead of that night’s premiere.

just saw the game of thrones leaks pic.twitter.com/HdkqdrwJAE — geordie (@buterakaty) May 5, 2019

For the forth week in the row new Game of Thrones episode has leaked. I would say it is embarassing but comparing to the writing nothing is. Oh and the leaks for finale were proven correct since the leaks for this one were accurate — Margaret (@lady_sati) May 5, 2019

Guys I’ve seen the leaks. The finale for game of thrones will be so bad that half the fan base will cease to exist once it’s done. If these leaks are true, just pretend the battle of Winterfell was the last episode because seven hells, this reads like bad fan fiction pic.twitter.com/Jt1qFQ8raE — The Dothraki deserved better (@IkaikaMalulani) May 5, 2019

Read more:

A California student newspaper endured weeks of threats from the school’s administrators for writing about a student working in porn

Adam Sandler kicked off his return to Saturday Night Live after 24 years with a song about getting fired

Brunei says it ‘will not enforce gay death penalty after global backlash’