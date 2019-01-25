‘Game of Thrones’ star Lena Headey said she tried to sneak off the set after she finished shooting because it was emotional

caption Lena Headey on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” source Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

“Game of Thrones” star Lena Headey spoke about her final day of filming on the HBO show.

She told Jimmy Kimmel that she tried to sneak off the set before getting emotional.

She said she was trapped by cast and crew and was given a goodbye speech.

“Game of Thrones” star Lena Headey got emotional when she finished shooting her final scene in the iconic series.

Headey, who plays Queen Cersei on the HBO show,” described her final day during an appearance on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“I knew that David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss], our creators, were doing speeches and giving everybody these drawings of the storyboards, and I suddenly got really emotional at the end and tried to head down the stairs,” she said. “They all rushed up and trapped me. And then they gave the speech, and it was really moving.”

Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, told The Guardian that she ended up giving her own impromptu speech because she was emotional. She also described her final scene.

“I ended on the perfect scene,” she said “I was alone – shocker. Arya’s always bloody alone. But I was alone and I had watched a lot of other people wrap. I knew the drill, I had seen the tears and heard the speeches.”

In an interview with Vulture, actor Peter Dinklage spoke about the final days on set and said it was particularly difficult saying goodbye to some of the younger cast.

“I won’t say their name or their character’s name, but one of the young people on the show wrapped this past season and everybody was a wreck,” he said. “This person had grown up on the show, you know? They were a child and now they were an adult. And then they’re done. It’s like we were witnessing this person saying good-bye to their childhood.”

Some of the show’s stars, including Williams and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), started filming the show when they were barely teens.

As for his own last day as Tyrion Lannister, Dinklage said, “A lot of people whom I love were on set that day. Even if they weren’t working, they came to set, which was beautiful.”

“Game of Thrones” returns to HBO on Sunday, April 14.

