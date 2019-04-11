This photographer matched up iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ scenes with their real-life locations — and the results are stunning

caption Ned Stark’s had a rough go of it. source Andrea David/HBO

Andrea David is a photographer who specializes in film tourism. She matches famous movie and TV scenes with their film locations in real life.

Some of her most popular posts are of “Game of Thrones” locations in real life.

Her work has taken her all over Europe, to places like Malta, Northern Ireland, and Croatia.

“Game of Thrones” fans are a passionate bunch. So much so that many countries have curated special tours around the hit show to help fans find their favorite filming locations in real life.

Andrea David, a photographer, is also a “Game of Thrones” fan. She decided to put her own spin on the film tourism business, and travels around Europe to match up “Thrones” scenes with their real-world locations. She matches the scenes down to the tee.

To help tide you over until “GoT” returns on April 14, scroll down to get your fix.

caption Arya Stark in Girona, Spain aka Braavos. source Andrea David/HBO

She’s been doing this for 14 years.

caption Cersei Lannister walking the streets of Dubrovnik, Croatia — known to fans of the show as King’s Landing. source Andrea David/HBO

She told INSIDER that she got the idea while writing her thesis in Munich: the topic was the influence of film on where we choose to travel.

She says it perfectly combines her love for film with her background as a former travel agent.

caption Right before Daenerys’ wedding to Khal Drogo in Malta. source Andrea David/HBO

The Maltese island of Gozo is where the less-than-happy couple (at the time) Daenerys and Khal Drogo held their wedding celebration.

She started sharing her photographs and blogging in 2007, and now gets 120,000 visitors per month, and has 352,000 followers on Instagram.

caption Robb Stark at his camp, Audley Castle in Northern Ireland. source Andrea David/HBO

David says people are appreciative. “A lot of people wrote me that they are grateful because they finally know where they can find [places they want to visit],” she said.

caption Northern Ireland was used as Braavos, as seen here. source Andrea David/HBO

People also tell her that she’s helped them figure out future trips.

While “Game of Thrones” isn’t the only focus of her blog, she does watch the show and enjoys it a lot.

caption The Targaryen siblings in Pentos, better known as Malta. source Andrea David/HBO

“There are plenty of beautiful ‘GoT’ places all around Europe. I can’t wait to see the final season,” she said.

David tries to choose scenes that she knows people will remember (like the Purple Wedding), but also ones that she thinks will be easy to match up.

caption The site of the Purple Wedding in Park Gradac, Dubrovnik, Croatia. source Andrea David/HBO

King Joffrey’s wedding to Margaery Tyrell has become known as the Purple Wedding, which was also the day he died after getting poisoned.

But how does she actually find these places? David uses a couple of different methods to find the filming locations.

caption Catelyn Stark and Brienne of Tarth sizing each other up in Northern Ireland. source Andrea David/HBO

Most diehard fans of the show know that a lot of content is filmed in both Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Dubrovnik, Croatia – but those are big cities.

First, she tries to reach out to tourism boards or the production companies.

caption The High Sparrow, Tommen, and Margaery Tyrell on the steps of the Cathedral of Girona, Spain. source Andrea David/HBO

However, she says that really only works when she’s “lucky.”

More often than not, however, she compares what she does to “detective work,” as she painstakingly compares film stills with Google Street View.

caption Cersei and Oberyn Martell in Trsteno, Croatia. source Andrea David/HBO

Sometimes she goes around town with film stills, asking locals if they recognize them.

She recalls that one of the most difficult locations to get to was Fort Manoel in Malta, which doubles as the Red Keep. The fort isn’t open to the public.

caption Nedd Stark being judged on the steps of Fort Manoel in Malta. source Andrea David/HBO

Here’s how David was able to capture the photo of the iconic scene: “On my last day – just before I had to leave to the airport – a guy from the Malta film commission found somebody who would open the door for me. I only had one minute to take the picture, but I kind of made it.”

According to her website, David is already planning ahead for season eight.

caption Theon Greyjoy in Ballintoy, Northern Ireland. source Andrea David/HBO

She says that shooting began in February 2018 in Iceland, in areas around Reykjavík, Iceland.

caption Varys and Littlefinger in Malta. source Andrea David/HBO

As to who she thinks will end up on the Iron Throne?

caption Sansa Stark and Loras Tyrell strolling through the Trsteno Arboretum in Croatia. source Andrea David/HBO

Maybe Sansa will take it all.

“Jon! But I think that’s more what I hope.”

caption Jon Snow beyond the wall — aka Mývatn, Iceland. source Andrea David/HBO

As the final season approaches, David has been uploading more never-before-seen photos, like this one.

caption Daenerys, Missandei, and Jon at Playa De Itzurun in Zumaia, Spain. source Andrea David/HBO

A new filming location for season seven was the Playa De Itzurun in Spain, which stood in for Dragonstone, Daenerys’ ancestral home.

A lot of season seven took place in this area of Spain, but we might not see it again before the show ends.

caption From left, Varys, Tyrion, Missandei, Daenerys, Davos, and Jon at Playa De Itzurun. source Andrea David/HBO

With everyone from Dragonstone heading north to Winterfell, we might not see the cliff-side castle again – but we’ll find out for sure this season.