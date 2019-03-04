Maisie Williams says filming the final ‘Game of Thrones’ battle made her feel ‘broken as a human’

caption Maisie Williams as Arya Stark on the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

“Game of Thrones” debuts this April for its eighth and final season.

One of the remaining six episodes will feature the longest onscreen battle in TV and movie history, according to a new report from Entertainment Weekly’s James Hibberd.

Maisie Williams (who plays Arya Stark) said the 11 weeks of night shoots for that battle were grueling.

“There are moments you’re just broken as a human and just want to cry,” Williams told EW.

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” will break new records in television history this spring. According to a new feature in Entertainment Weekly, one of the six final episodes will contain the “longest consecutive battle sequence ever committed to film.”

Filming for this epic episode was done over the course of 11 weeks with primarily night shoots, which meant the stars were sometimes going to bed at seven o’clock in the morning.

“Nothing can prepare you for how physically draining it is,” Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) told EW’s James Hibberd on the set of season eight. “It’s night after night, and again and again, and it just doesn’t stop […] there are moments you’re just broken as a human and just want to cry.”

Read more: HBO just released 6 more seconds of new ‘Game of Thrones’ footage teasing Arya’s first sight of a dragon

caption Maisie Williams and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Arya and Bran) on “Game of Thrones” season seven. source Helen Sloan/HBO

Williams’ co-star Kit Harington (Jon Snow) has also discussed this series of intense weeks spent on fake battlefields and performing nonstop stunts. By the time filming wrapped for the eighth season, Harington says the whole cast was more than ready for the series to be over.

“Everyone was broken at the end,” Harington told GQ Australia. “I don’t know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so f—— tiring. We were sleep deprived.”

In the new EW feature on the final “Game of Thrones” battle, Hibberd says “one of the show’s series regular actresses” fainted on set.

She took the rest of the evening off, but returned the following day for more.

caption Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) on “Game of Thrones” season eight. source Helen Sloan/HBO

The final battle episode, which takes place at Winterfell, was directed by Miguel Sapochnik. He’s responsible for arguably the best set of episodes in series history: “Hardhome” (the season five episode where Jon faced the Night King for the first time), “Battle of the Bastards” (the season six episode where Jon and Sansa finally defeated Ramsay Bolton), and “The Winds of Winter” (the season six finale where Cersei blew up the Sept of Baelor).

Though HBO has not released specific details of the order of episodes, we know three of the total six were directed by David Nutter, two were directed by Sapochnik, and the finale was directed by showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Fans are expecting this epic battle episode to land around the third episode of the season.

“Game of Thrones” season eight premieres Sunday, April 14 on HBO.