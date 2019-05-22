‘Game of Thrones’ stars Maisie Williams and Lena Headey were disappointed their characters didn’t have a final showdown

caption Cersei and Jaime Lannister always believed they would die together. source HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the “Game of Thrones” series finale, “The Iron Throne.”

On the penultimate episode of HBO’s hit show, Arya Stark infiltrated the Red Keep in order to kill Queen Cersei Lannister, but turned back at the last moment.

Maisie Williams, who plays Arya, told Entertainment Weekly that she was initially disappointed that her character didn’t achieve that goal.

“Even up to the point when Cersei’s with Jaime I thought [while reading the script], ‘He’s going to whip off his face [and reveal its Arya]’ and they’re both going to die,” Williams told EW. “I thought that’s what Arya’s drive has been.”

Lena Headey, who plays Cersei, agreed with Williams and said she “lived that fantasy” until she read the script: “It was nothing that I had dreamt about.”

“I wanted Arya to kill Cersei even if it means [Arya] dies too,” Williams said. “Even up to the point when Cersei’s with Jaime I thought [while reading the script], ‘He’s going to whip off his face [and reveal it’s Arya]’ and they’re both going to die. I thought that’s what Arya’s drive has been.”

On the show’s penultimate episode, titled “The Bells,” Arya Stark (Williams) infiltrated the Red Keep in order to kill Queen Cersei (Headey), who was one of the final two people on her iconic kill list. But the Hound persuaded her to save her own life, and Arya turned back at the last moment.

Williams said she came to understand why Arya made that decision, even though it gave her character an unexpected conclusion.

“The Hound says, ‘You want to be like me? You want to live your life like me?'” Williams said. “In my head, the answer was: ‘Yeah.’ But I guess sleeping with Gendry, seeing Jon again, realizing she’s not just fighting for herself anymore but also her family – it’s bringing up all these human emotions that Arya hasn’t felt for a long time.”

“It was a shock for me because that wasn’t how I envisioned her arc going this year,” she continued. “It’s not a ‘Game of Thrones’ ending for Arya, it’s a happy ending. It gave me a place to take Arya that I never thought I’d go with her again.”

Headey also told Entertainment Weekly that she hoped Arya and Cersei would have a final showdown. Instead, Cersei dies with her twin and lover, Jaime Lannister, when the Red Keep collapses on top of them.

“I lived that fantasy until I read the script,” Headey said. “There were chunky scenes and it was nothing that I had dreamt about. It was a bit of come down and you have to accept that it wasn’t to be. There is something poetic about the way it all happens in the end with her and Jaime.”

“Thrones” stars like Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays Bran Stark, and Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, have defended the controversial final season, which many fans believe didn’t do justice to the show’s beloved characters.

Other actors, like Emilia Clarke, who plays the ill-fated Daenerys Targaryen, seem to agree with some of the negative reactions.