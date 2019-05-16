20 pieces of ‘Game of Thrones’ merch to gift yourself or others who are mourning the end of the series

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption HBO’s “Game of Thrones” airs its final episode May 19. source HBO

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” wraps up its eighth and final season on May 19.

Even though this season has received negative feedback from some fans, the social and cultural impact of the show has been staggering.

But just because the show is ending soon doesn’t mean you can’t still show off your “GoT” pride. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite Thrones-branded products, including everything from board games to bottle openers.

And now our watch has ended.

The Long Night that is a post-“Game of Thrones” world is quickly approaching, as the final episode ever airs on May 19 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. Within a world of questionable military strategies, stoic time-jumping teens, and problematic familial relationships, “Game of Thrones” has inspired one of the most passionate television fan bases of all time.

While this passion has materialized both positively and negatively in response to the eighth season, there is no doubt that showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff are at the helm of a worldwide cultural phenomenon.

What is dead may never die, but now that we’re reaching the end of new episodes forever, fans must find other ways to keep the show in our lives.

For many, this means stocking up on some “Thrones”-influenced merchandise for their homes and closets. HBO has not been shy about plastering the “Game of Thrones” brand onto basically any kind of product you can imagine, including direwolf-engraved jewelry, personalized house sigil baby onesies, or even original strategy board games.

To celebrate the show one last time before it’s off the air forever, here are our favorite “Game of Thrones”-branded products.

Hold the door!

Even though Hodor was a man of few words, he was widely regarded as a fan favorite throughout the past decade. If you’re someone with a more twisted sense of humor, this Hodor Door Stopper is the perfect way to make everyone who comes to your last watch party feel all the feels as soon as they walk through your conveniently-held-open door.

What do we say to the God of Frugality? Not today

Arya Stark has become the dark horse MVP of the entire Thrones universe during the eighth season. Whether she’s taking on incarnations of death and evil or accomplishing prom night levels of personal achievements, Arya has never had a better run. Show your love for the hero of Winterfell with this bundle dedicated to our number one assassin, indoor archer, home cook, and DIY makeup artist.

Make lemon cakes, mulled wine, and more

If you’ve ever wanted to host your own post-battle feast (don’t forget the coffee) or need some inspiration for your final watch party, this is the perfect cookbook. The book contains more than 100 recipes, categorized by the Westerosi region inspired the dish.

This puzzle is the physical incarnation of the show’s intro

The geography of Westeros is one of the hardest aspects of the show to remember, even if you had Old Nan as your personal tutor. Beef up on your Thrones knowledge with this 4D puzzle that includes your favorite holdfasts and castles, as well as other notable landmarks throughout the realm.

Transfer your files with a flash drive, not a raven

Jon Snow may know nothing, but you can ensure that you’ll always have the information you need with this 8GB flash drive. Just be thankful that it’s not Ned Stark’s head popping out of the side of your laptop.

Show your support for House Stark in the kitchen

While we can’t know for sure, I’m confident that Westerosi’s top chef Hot Pie would absolutely love this House Stark-themed cutting board. Just make sure that you stick to Hot Pie’s list of approved ingredients in the kitchen, not Arya’s.

For when you don’t have a squire to get your alcohol for you

If you’re like Tyrion and your boss has recently given you the “one last chance or your fired” speech, it may be time to start cracking open some drinks.

Unlike Tyrion though, your potential termination probably doesn’t include any actual flames. Regardless, whether you’re drinking some official “Game of Thrones” beer or simply trying to pass the time until the May 19 finale, you’ll reach for this bottle opener as many times as Tyrion or Cersei has reached for their goblets.

“Dracarys”

If you know someone who is marrying a horselord or having a destination wedding in Pentos, this trio of dragon egg candles is the perfect gift. However, readers are highly encouraged not to walk into a flaming funeral pyre whilst clutching these candles.

The house always wins with this set of cards

Although they’re not playing Texas Hold’em, gambling is still fairly prevalent throughout Essos and Westeros. These cards feature illustrations of some of the most iconic and chilling moments of the story, as well as a Three-Eyed Raven dealer position coin.

Show where your little lord or lady’s loyalties lie

If you have recently added a new heir to your house’s line of succession or want to announce a new arrival to the lords and ladies in your life, these customizable baby onesies are the perfect way to do it. But if you live north of the wall, maybe keep the news of any incoming male babies to yourself.

Extend your fandom with the complete set of books that inspired the show

If eight seasons, 73 episodes, and about 75 hours of television isn’t enough to fulfill your Thrones fix, then I’ve got some good news for you. There’s about 5,000 words of source material ready for you to consume – just don’t wait too eagerly for the reported forthcoming final two books of the series.

In the Game of Thrones (board game), you either win, or you die

We all like to think we have what it takes to sit on the Iron Throne, but there’s only one way to find out. The “A Game of Thrones Board Game” requires a solid investment of time and mental energy, so gather your bannermen and start competing for the throne.

Find the trendiest styles from Winterfell, Dragonstone, and more

This jewelry may not be as powerful as Melisandre’s magic necklace, but it certainly will make anyone who wears it feel connected to his or her favorite house or character. Alex and Ani has created brand new designs for different rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets representing the Lannisters, Starks, Targaryens, and more.

Fire and blood, and a nice cup of joe

Just like the Lord of Light, these mugs reveal their true intentions in reaction to heat. Every time you have your morning coffee, Daenerys and her dragons will be reborn from the darkness.

Daenerys would definitely sign with Adidas IRL

These specially-designed sneakers created by adidas are definitely one of the coolest “Game of Thrones” products. Each shoe was created to represent one of the main houses in the show, plus there’s one for the Wight Walkers.

Collect 200 Braavosi coins every time you pass go

The real estate market in Westeros has proven to be fairly volatile, but it’s a little easier to hold onto a castle in the Monopoly version of “Game of Thrones.” Like the traditional game, players compete to be the last one standing, and land on some of the most sought after locations in the show, including Dragonstone, Casterly Rock, and even the cave of the Three-Eyed Raven.

Unlike Jon and Ghost, you can cuddle this direwolf blanket as much as you want

This fleece blanket duo with House Stark and House Targaryen sigils is the embodiment of R+L=J. Like our northern lords constantly claim that “Winter is Coming,” you’ll need a nice blanket to cuddle with as you watch the series finale.

Keep track of your debts with these sticky notes

A Lannister always pays their debt, and this House Lannister paper cube will make sure that you always remember to pay yours. Keep this stack of Post-It Note-style paper at your desk at work, in your home office, or wherever else you need to always remember if you have any outstanding debts to pay.

For House Stark, Ice now means more than a generational longsword

Winter may finally be here in the world of Westeros, but for most of us, the hot summer weather is beginning to take over. What better way is there to keep your drinks cold than plopping the northern descendants of the First Men’s logo into your glass? Plus, these ice molds work as a great addition to any “GoT” fan’s bar setup year round.

Make sure your phone doesn’t fall through the Moon Door

Beyond being a way to fidget freely, you can become a true millennial by repping “Game of Thrones” on your PopSocket.