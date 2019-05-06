‘Game of Thrones’ star reacts to their character’s episode-ending death with a fiery tweet

caption Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm and Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei on “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode four, “The Last of the Starks.”

Sunday’s episode ended with the shocking execution of Missandei, one of Daenerys Targaryen’s most loyal friends and followers.

Nathalie Emmanuel‏, who played Missandei for nearly six seasons, bid farewell to her character with two simple tweets.

The first tweet echoed Missandei’s last word: “Dracarys.” The second gave us Emmanuel‏’s interpretation of the word: “Aka ‘Burn the bish.'”

Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

Nathalie Emmanuel‏, who played Missandei on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” for nearly six seasons, bid farewell to her beloved character on Sunday with two simple yet appropriate tweets.

Thirty minutes after the fourth episode of season eight, titled “The Last of the Starks,” became available online, Emmanuel‏ sent out a simple yet evocative tweet, which echoed Missandei’s last word: “Dracarys.”

An hour and a half later, she gave us her own interpretation of the word: “Aka ‘Burn the bish.'”

Aka “Burn the bish” ???????? — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) May 6, 2019

“Dracarys” is the Valyrian word for “dragonfire.” It’s the command that Daenerys Targaryen gives her dragons (well, dragon after this episode) when she wants them to breathe fire and burn her enemies.

As the show hurtles towards the much-hyped showdown with Cersei, Missandei has likely emboldened Daenerys to chase her so-called “rightful claim” to the Iron Throne, no matter the cost.

While Daenerys, Jon Snow, and their joint forces won the Battle of Winterfell last week, the Mother of Dragons is still motivated by her quest to rule Westeros. But the most recent episode dealt a serious blow to that quest with the shocking execution of Missandei, Dany’s most trusted advisor.

Read more: RANKED: Every important ‘Game of Thrones’ death, from least tragic to most tragic

caption On season three, Daenerys bought and freed Missandei from slavery. source HBO

On Sunday’s episode, a large subset of Dany’s remaining army was ambushed by Euron Greyjoy. He managed to shoot and kill one of her remaining two dragons, Rhaegal, and capture her closest living friend, Missandei.

Later on the episode, Daenerys and Cersei arranged a rendezvous, each hoping the other would surrender.

After Tyrion’s unsuccessful plea to forgo a battle and spare innocent lives, Cersei ordered the Mountain to immediately behead Missandei. Her body and head fell off the ramparts in front of Dany and her army’s commander Grey Worm, who was in love with Missandei.

But just before she was brutally murdered as a political pawn, Missandei displayed one last moment of strength and courage. Upon Cersei’s request for any last words, Missandei declared: “Dracarys.”

caption Missandei was beheaded by the Mountain on Cersei’s orders, as retaliation for Daenerys refusing to surrender. source HBO

“Daenerys freed Missandei from slavery. Seeing her beheaded while her hands were bound in chains once again made this scene even more difficult to watch,” INSIDER’s Kim Renfro previously wrote. “Missandei’s death seems designed to send Daenerys into a spiral.”

Missandei’s final message to Daenerys appears to foreshadow a fiery attack next week. It looks like Dany will use her final dragon, Drogon, to decimate Cersei and her army in King’s Landing, against the advice of her remaining advisers.