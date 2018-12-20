‘Game of Thrones’ actor who plays Jorah Mormont says the cast can only read scripts on secure iPads, to make sure nobody leaks spoilers

caption Ser Jorah Mormont, speaking to Daenerys Targaryen in HBO’s show. source HBO

The actor who plays Jorah Mormont in “Game of Thrones” says the cast were only allowed to see the season eight script on secured iPads, because HBO is worried that paper scripts could be leaked.

Actor Ian Glen told BBC Radio 5 Live on Thursday: “They’re absolutely paranoid now about anyone finding out anything about the series and spoiling it.”

Staff from series producer HBO have a right to be paranoid, plot lines and full episodes have been leaked before, like from season seven and season six.

Describing whole-cast read-through of the season eight script earlier this year, Glen said: “Everything was accessed through iPads with different security you had to get through.”

caption Mormont is played by Scottish actor Ian Glen. source HBO

He was talking to host Nihal Arthanayake about the “table read”, where more than 100 cast members got together to start preparing the final season.

“This season was the first ever that we sat and read the entire arc of the story from beginning to end right through over the course of a day,” he said.

He said: “We weren’t allowed a written word on a page.”

The final series of the show is hugely anticipated by fans. Previous accounts of the new season say that actors were reducedreduced to tears reading scripts for one of the last episodes, then applauded for 15 minutes.

Glen said: “Honestly, these six episodes are absolutely phenomenal. The writers really, really came up trumps. The way they pulled it all together was a real writing task.”

Season eight of the series starts on January 4, 2019.