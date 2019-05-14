A mother who called her daughter ‘Khaleesi’ says she’s ‘in shock’ after the ‘Game of Thrones’ character’s big turning point

caption Daenerys Targaryen had a big turning point on Sunday night’s episode. source HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode five, “The Bells.”

560 babies were named “Khaleesi” in 2018 in the US.

Khaleesi is one of the many titles assumed by Daenerys Targaryen in the monumentally popular HBO series “Game of Thrones.”

Many of those who named their daughter after Daenerys were probably reeling on Sunday night after the Mother of Dragons lay waste to thousands of innocents in a city that had already surrendered.

The Daily Beast and The Cut both spoke to mothers who had named their daughters after the Mother of Dragons.

While one said the name now felt “bittersweet,” another backed her queen to the hilt: “I’m still rooting for her. I don’t think she did anything wrong.”

Daenerys Targaryen: The Mad Queen?

That’s what some viewers are speculating after Emilia Clarke’s character underwent a shocking transition in the penultimate episode of “Game of Thrones” on Sunday.

As the surrender bells rang out across the Red Keep, Daenerys took off on her dragon and lay waste to thousands of innocent people.

This posed a problem for the surprisingly large number of people who named their children after the Mother of Dragons.

Data from the Social Security Administration shows that 560 babies were named “Khaleesi” in 2018 alone, making it the 549th most popular name in the US.

Khaleesi is one of Daenerys’ many titles, which she acquired when she was married to Khal Drogo the Dothraki chieftain.

Khaleesi simply means “queen” in Dothraki and Daenerys was referred to as such for the first few seasons of “Thrones” by her followers.

Even though Khaleesi is technically a title and not a name, hundreds of people chose it for their own newborn daughters.

So, how are they feeling about their decision after Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, destroyed the lives of thousands of innocents?

The Daily Beast spoke to one such mother who said: “I’m kind of in shock.”

“It was kind of disappointing that her power trip took over. That was not cool.”

The mother, named Jasmine Estrada from Miami, said that she stood by the name for her now-six-year-old, but added that she “didn’t like the outcome of what she represents,” and called the name “kind of bittersweet right now.”

Estrada can take solace in the slight spelling difference in her daughter’s name, though; she’s called “Khalessi,” which came from her own mother mispronouncing the character’s title.

caption Sunday night’s episode did not end well for the people of King’s Landing. source HBO

Some moms are standing by their queen, though.

“I’m still behind her,” Katherine Acosta, whose Khaleesi is one year old, told The Cut.

“Even after last night’s episode, I’m still rooting for her. I don’t think she did anything wrong. I think she did what she had to do.

“[…] After the episode, a lot of people kept tagging me on memes and being like, ‘How do you feel that Khaleesi has that name now that Daenerys did all of that?’ I’m like, I don’t feel anything different. It’s not like she did it just ’cause. If you watch the show, she had every right.”

Such fealty to the Targaryen rule would surely be rewarded with a title and a castle to boot in Westeros, but we’d better hope Daenerys turns it around in the show’s final episode this Sunday.