All 8 times musicians sneakily appeared on ‘Game of Thrones’

caption Of course you recognized Ed Sheeran, but what about other musicians? source Helen Sloan/HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones.”.

From Ed Sheeren to country star Chris Stapleton and Icelandic group Of Monsters and Men, almost every season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” has featured a small cameo appearance by musicians.

See each artist and the episode they appeared on below.

Cameos have become a traditional part of HBO’s hit series “Game of Thrones.” While some of these sneaky appearances were other Hollywood stars or athletes, a whole subset of guest spots is devoted to just musicians.

Pop star Ed Sheeran’s appearance on the season seven premiere was quite obvious (though the song he sang did have a hidden meaning), but the other musical cameos might have gone unnoticed by the average viewer.

Take a look at the eight cameos from bands or musicians you might have missed.

Season seven kicked off with an epic episode featuring Ed Sheeran as a Lannister soldier.

caption Ed Sheeran next to Arya Stark (Maisie Williams). source Helen Sloan/HBO

Sheeran’s character was introduced while he was singing a song to a group of fellow Lannister soldiers. And not just any song, but a ballad straight from George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire.”

In the books, a singer named Symon Silver Tongue tried to blackmail Tyrion Lannister by writing a ballad about his secret affair with Shae.

Here are the song lyrics, written about Tyrion and Shae:

He rode through the streets of the city, Down from his hill on high, O’er the wynds and the steps and the cobbles, He rode to a woman’s sigh.

For she was his secret treasure, She was his shame and bliss. And a chain and a keep are nothing, Compared to a woman’s kiss

For hands of gold are always cold But a woman’s hands are warm

Read more about the hidden meaning behind this song here.

The Hardhome massacre was a perfect cameo opportunity for Mastodon.

caption The band members of Mastodon as wights. source HBO

American metal band Mastodon suited up for the epic massacre on season five’s “Hardhome.” The three band mates -Brann Dailor, Bill Kelliher, and Brent Hinds – each played a wildling who was slaughtered and then re-animated into a wight.

The band had a funny anecdote about being in the break tent with a man decked out in White Walker prosthetics.

“He’s saying, ‘Can ya please, can someone please get me a straw for my hot cocoa? I’d like to drink it please!'” band member Brann Dailor told the Wall Street Journal. “And he’s just so brutal, and he looks so scary and epic, and he’s just a dude who wants some hot cocoa.”

The Mastodon band members reprised their roles as wights for the seventh season finale.

caption The army of the dead waiting for Viserion to burn down the Wall. source HBO

As reported by Pitchfork, Brann Dailor, Bill Kelliher, and Brent Hinds returned to the series for the season seven finale. They were still wights, but this time they got to be a part of the army marching through the Wall and into Westeros.

A member of Coldplay was present for the Red Wedding on season three.

caption The musician was disguised as a Frey. source HBO

Coldplay drummer Will Champion played, well, a drummer on season three’s gut-wrenching episode “Rains of Castamere.” His role was that of a musician-turned-traitor – the band at the Red Wedding swapped instruments for crossbows and helped murder the Starks.

That wasn’t the last time Coldplay was involved with “Game of Thrones.” In celebration of Red Nose Day, Coldplay teamed up with the cast to create a mock musical of the series.

Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol led a group of Bolton men in a sing-a-long.

caption Yet another musical cameo for “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

On season three’s “Walk of Punishment,” Brienne and Jaime were being transported by an unfriendly group of Bolton men. The scene opens with a man leading his fellows in the tune “The Bear and the Maiden Fair.” According to Rolling Stone, the man was played by the lead singer of Snow Patrol, Gary Lightbody.

The song’s significance becomes clear later on the season, when Brienne is forced to fight a bear for the Bolton men’s amusement.

Joffrey threw coins at real-life band Sigur Rós during his wedding reception.

caption Poor Sigur Rós got one of the saddest cameos. source HBO

“The Lion and the Rose” was season four’s second episode, and is most remembered for King Joffrey’s death. But among the chaos was Icelandic group Sigur Rós.

They performed a somber version of the Lannister tune “Rains of Castamere” for the king shortly before his death.

One regular member of the “Game of Thrones” cast was starstruck to have Sigur Rós on set.

“I met them on the red carpet a few years ago,” Kristian Nairn (Hodor) told Spin. “I had so much to say … and it translated into nothing. You know how that happens sometimes? I made a fool out of myself. I just basically turned into Hodor – I couldn’t say a word.”

Of Monsters and Men played in the background of a Braavosi play.

caption This play was one of the best parts of Arya’s season six storyline. source HBO

On season six’s fifth episode, “The Door,” Icelandic pop-folk band Of Monsters and Men can be spotted playing music during the Braavosi play Arya attends.

Band member Ragnar “Raggi” Thorhallsson spoke with the Wall Street Journal about the experience of being on set for a full day.

“I didn’t realize how much work being an actor is,” he said. “They’re at it all day repeating the same line for different camera angles over and over again, and they have to keep up the same high energy the whole day.”

Singer Chris Stapleton was part of the swarm of fighters at the Battle of Winterfell on season eight.

caption Chris Stapleton and other soldier-extras on the set of “Game of Thrones.” source Chris Stapleton/Instgram

Season eight’s third episode, “The Long Night,” was an epicly chaotic fight between the living and the Army of the Dead. Country star Chris Stapleton shared a photo of himself and two other men on the set of “Game of Thrones.” According to Rolling Stone, Stapleton’s comrades in arms were bass player J.T. Cure and their tour manager.

Stapleton is dressed in traditional wildling garb, and coated in blood. Fans will have a tough time trying to spot him among the battle’s hundreds of extras on the actual episode, though.

