The duo behind ‘Game of Thrones’ just signed a $200 million Netflix deal for TV and movies

caption Tyrion Lannister on “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

David Benioff and Dan Weiss were the two showrunners behind “Game of Thrones.”

The creative duo are leaving HBO for Netflix.

Netflix reportedly beat out Disney, HBO, and Amazon to an exclusive deal with Benioff and Weiss.

The price for that exclusivity is said to be in the $200 million range.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The creative duo behind the biggest show in the last 20 years, “Game of Thrones,” are moving to Netflix.

David Benioff and Dan Weiss are leaving HBO for Netflix in a deal reportedly worth $200 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Netflix is said to have beaten out HBO, Amazon, Apple, and Disney to the deal, which Deadline described as, “an overall global deal to write, produce and direct new series and films.”

caption Dan (D.B.) Weiss, left, and David Benioff, right. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Following the conclusion of “Game of Thrones” earlier this year, the writing duo signed a deal with Disney to create a new series of “Star Wars” films. The first of those new films is expected in December 2022.

“We are thrilled to welcome master storytellers David Benioff and Dan Weiss to Netflix,” Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in the announcement release. “They are a creative force and have delighted audiences worldwide with their epic storytelling. We can’t wait to see what their imaginations will bring to our members.”

Notoriously, following the controversial last season of “Game of Thrones,” angry fans of the show created a campaign aimed at “Google bombing” the showrunners: When you search Google Images for the phrase “bad writers,” the “Game of Thrones” showrunners are the first thing to show up.

That campaign clearly didn’t impact Benioff and Weiss’ ability to stay gainfully employed.