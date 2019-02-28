‘Game of Thrones’ released 20 new photos from the final season that show stunning new costumes

- source
- HBO
- HBO released new “Game of Thrones” photos on Twitter.
- Twenty new character shots were shared on the website.
- Each character is shown sitting on the Iron Throne.
New character shots from the final season of “Game of Thrones” show off even more of the costumes.
HBO released 20 photos on Twitter Thursday to promote the eighth and final season of the hit show.
Some of the costumes have already been featured in 15 photos that were released in early February.
“Game of Thrones” returns for its eighth and final season Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.
Arya Stark has made it home to Winterfell.
She has her trusty sword, Needle, in her hands.
Sansa Stark is wearing a stunning gown that looks covered in scales.
Sansa is home in Winterfell.
Bran Stark is wearing a long, dark blue cloak.
Bran learned the truth about Jon’s parentage.
Jon Snow is ready for winter.
His sword, Longclaw, is in his hand.
Daenerys Targaryen has a fur jacket to keep her warm in Winterfell.
She also has some dark red gloves on.
Jorah Mormont is standing by Daenerys’ side.
He may need gloves in the North.
Tyrion Lannister is Hand of the Queen to Daenerys.
He has no allegiance to his sister.
Brienne is ready to fight.
She is still bent on protecting the surviving Stark children.
Jaime was last seen making his way north.
His gold hand is in clear view.
Cersei no longer has her brother by her side.
She is still in the Red Keep.
Missandei has warmer clothes now that she’s in Westeros.
She supports Daenerys.
Davos Seaworth is loyal to Jon Snow.
He is standing by Jon in Winterfell.
Theon Greyjoy has pledged his allegiance to Daenerys.
Theon now has the support of the Ironborn.
Grey Worm has fierce armor.
He is ready with his dagger.
Varys is back in Westeros.
Varys isn’t wearing the new black overcoat he sported in an earlier photo ahead of season eight.
Samwell Tarley is bundled up in the North.
He knows that Jon is part Targaryen.
If Melisandre returns to the North, she is going to need warmer clothes.
She told Varys that her fate is to die in Westeros.
Sandor Clegane, known as the Hound, has teamed up with Jon and Daenerys.
He confronted his brother, Gregor, in King’s Landing.
Euron Greyjoy works for Cersei.
He is aiming to retrieve the Golden Company for Cersei.
The Night King is a threat to Westeros.
