‘Game of Thrones’ released 20 new photos from the final season that show stunning new costumes

caption Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark. source HBO

HBO released new “Game of Thrones” photos on Twitter.

Twenty new character shots were shared on the website.

Each character is shown sitting on the Iron Throne.

“Game of Thrones” returns for its eighth and final season Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Arya Stark has made it home to Winterfell.

caption Arya is played by Maisie Williams. source HBO

She has her trusty sword, Needle, in her hands.

Sansa Stark is wearing a stunning gown that looks covered in scales.

caption Sansa Stark is played by Sophie Turner. source HBO

Sansa is home in Winterfell.

Bran Stark is wearing a long, dark blue cloak.

caption Bran is played by Isaac Hempstead Wright. source HBO

Bran learned the truth about Jon’s parentage.

Jon Snow is ready for winter.

caption Jon Snow is played by Kit Harington. source HBO

His sword, Longclaw, is in his hand.

Daenerys Targaryen has a fur jacket to keep her warm in Winterfell.

caption Daenerys Targaryen is played by Emilia Clarke. source HBO

She also has some dark red gloves on.

Jorah Mormont is standing by Daenerys’ side.

caption Jorah is played by Iain Glen. source HBO

He may need gloves in the North.

Tyrion Lannister is Hand of the Queen to Daenerys.

caption Tyrion is played by Peter Dinklage. source HBO

He has no allegiance to his sister.

Brienne is ready to fight.

caption Brienne is played by Gwendoline Christie. source HBO

She is still bent on protecting the surviving Stark children.

Jaime was last seen making his way north.

caption Jaime is played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. source HBO

His gold hand is in clear view.

Cersei no longer has her brother by her side.

caption Cersei is played by Lena Headey. source HBO

She is still in the Red Keep.

Missandei has warmer clothes now that she’s in Westeros.

caption Missandei is played by Nathalie Emmanuel. source HBO

She supports Daenerys.

Davos Seaworth is loyal to Jon Snow.

caption Ser Davos is played by Liam Cunningham. source HBO

He is standing by Jon in Winterfell.

Theon Greyjoy has pledged his allegiance to Daenerys.

caption Theon is played by Alfie Allen. source HBO

Theon now has the support of the Ironborn.

Grey Worm has fierce armor.

caption Grey Worm is played by Jacob Anderson. source HBO

He is ready with his dagger.

Varys is back in Westeros.

caption Varys is played by Conleth Hill. source HBO

Varys isn’t wearing the new black overcoat he sported in an earlier photo ahead of season eight.

Samwell Tarley is bundled up in the North.

caption Samwell is played by John Bradley. source HBO

He knows that Jon is part Targaryen.

If Melisandre returns to the North, she is going to need warmer clothes.

caption Carice van Houten source HBO

She told Varys that her fate is to die in Westeros.

Sandor Clegane, known as the Hound, has teamed up with Jon and Daenerys.

caption The Hound is played by Rory McCann. source HBO

He confronted his brother, Gregor, in King’s Landing.

Euron Greyjoy works for Cersei.

caption Euron is played by Pilou Asbæk. source HBO

He is aiming to retrieve the Golden Company for Cersei.

The Night King is a threat to Westeros.