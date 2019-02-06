HBO released 15 new photos from the final ‘Game of Thrones’ season that tease dramatic new costumes

caption Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) on season eight of “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

HBO dropped 14 photos from the coming final season of “Game of Thrones.”

In them, we see Daenerys Targaryen, Jaime Lannister, Varys, and Cersei with new costumes.

HBO just released a first major look at the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” with 14 new photos from the coming episodes. In the images we get a closer look at our characters, some of which are sporting new dramatic costumes that suit the dark war to come.

Keep reading for a look at the new photos and what clues we can glean from them.

We start in Winterfell with King in the North Jon Snow.

caption Kit Harington plays Jon Snow. source HBO

Things aren’t looking too snowy in the backdrop of this scene, but Jon looks concerned (which is par for the course).

Daenerys Targaryen was with him as they sailed for Winterfell on the season seven finale.

caption Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. source HBO

Here we see a new fur jacket on Daenerys, designed by the ever-impressive Michele Clapton. The silhouette is similar to her past costumes, but with more fur embellishment and a deep-red embroidery.

The same red fur detail is on Dany’s new winter coat, seen below.

caption Dany and jon together in the snow. source HBO

This is an updated version of the striped coat Dany wore on episode six of last season, when she flew beyond the wall with her dragons to save Jon Snow and his companions.

We know Dany and Jon will be greeted in Winterfell by Sansa Stark.

caption Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark. source HBO

Here she’s wearing what looks like the same costuming she sported for the seventh season. You can watch the brief clip of Sansa greeting her king and queen in Winterfell here.

Arya was last seen in Winterfell, too, which could mean a reunion is coming.

caption Maisie Williams as Arya Stark. source HBO

Fans have been hoping to see Jon and Arya together again in the final episodes. Her trusty sword Needle, gifted to her by Jon, is at her waist in the above image. She also still has the Valyrian steel dagger she used on Littlefinger last season.

Sam Tarly’s slight smile here could be a good sign for another reunion.

caption John Bradley West as Sam. source HBO

He hasn’t seen Jon since the fifth season, when the then-Lord Commander had him travel south to become a maester. Jon was assassinated shortly afterwards, and Sam has yet to see his back-from-the-dead friend. They clearly have a lot to catch up on.

Bran and Sam were together on the seventh season finale, and together had realized Jon Snow’s true Targaryen parentage.

caption Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark, or the Three-Eyed Raven. source HBO

Using Sam’s information from the Citadel (found by Gilly) and Bran’s greenseeing powers, they revealed that Jon was the trueborn son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen, and therefore heir to the Iron Throne.

Meanwhile our other Team Stark and Team Targaryen characters seem to be thriving in Winterfell (for now).

caption Conleth Hill as Varys. source HBO

Sporting a new black overcoat, Varys is looking right at home at what could be Winterfell’s courtyard.

Brienne is still sternly protecting the Stark children.

caption Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth. source HBO

She vowed to keep Sansa and Arya Stark safe, and will continue to do so on the eighth and final season.

Davos Seaworth is looking just as concerned as his newest king, Jon Snow.

caption Liam Cunningham as Ser Davos. source HBO

He has been a staunch supporter of Jon Snow’s ever since he saw him rise from the dead.

Tyrion Lannister seems just as disconcerted as he did when we last saw him on the memorable boat.

caption Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister. source HBO

He saw Jon enter Daenerys’ bedchamber on their way to Winterfell, and looked none too pleased. The episode’s director, Jeremy Podeswa, told INSIDER that Tyrion was likely feeling a combination of jealousy and concern for what that romantic union would mean for their cause.

An exciting new peek at Jaime has us wondering where in the north he might be.

caption Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister. source HBO

Jaime was last seen riding away from King’s Landing and his sister-love Cersei. He could be as far north as Winterfell, but we can’t know for certain yet. He is looking a little road-worn, though, and sporting new dark armor.

Jaime was always derisive of the Night’s Watch in the past, but maybe he will now be on the front lines against the Army of the Dead.

Meanwhile Cersei is left to rule alone in the Red Keep.

caption Lena Headey as Cersei. source HBO

With Jaime abandoning her, only The Mountain and Qyburn remain close by. But Cersei has only ever wanted Jaime at her side.

What will Cersei’s next move be? We’ll have to wait for the final episodes to see.

caption Cersei is a ruthless queen. source HBO

“Game of Thrones” season eight premieres on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET.

Bonus! The “Game of Thrones” Twitter account shared another image of Dany of Jon together.

