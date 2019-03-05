5 ‘Game of Thrones’ characters you probably didn’t notice in the new trailer

caption Sam and Gilly were last seen in Winterfell on “Game of Thrones” season seven. source Helen Sloan/HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones” season eight, including speculation of future events.

HBO released the first full trailer for the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones.”

Among the new footage were shots of Gilly and baby Sam, and a second one with Edd, Tormund and Beric all alive and thriving (for now).

See the scenes you might have missed below.

The first official season eight “Game of Thrones” trailer finally arrived on Tuesday, and with it came boatloads of excitement for fans eager to see the last six episodes of the HBO series. Among the thrilling new footage were five minor characters you might have overlooked: Gilly and baby Sam, Edd, Tormund, and Beric.

First, there was this important look at Varys in the crypts of Winterfell. We’re quite certain that’s Gilly with little Sam in the background to the far left:

caption Conleth Hill as Lord Varys is in the foreground. source HBO

In a new Entertainment Weekly cover released on Monday, we saw Hannah Murray (who plays Gilly) wearing a new fur-lined costume. She appears to be wearing this outfit in the shot from the trailer.

Winter is coming. We’re preparing to say goodbye to #GameOfThrones with the ultimate fan guide, featuring 16 epic covers of your favorite characters and exclusive intel on the final episodes in our top secret report from the set: https://t.co/2v2COJA7dg Story by @JamesHibberd pic.twitter.com/xFjuoSqbvS — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 4, 2019

Similar to how Sam had Gilly hide during the battle at the Wall on the fourth season, she and Varys and the rest of Winterfell’s smallfolk are likely waiting out the fight in the crypts. As we pointed out in our full trailer analysis, this is very evocative of another historic film battle: “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” battle at Helm’s Deep.

In an EW feature, “Game of Thrones” director Miguel Sapochnik mentioned studying Helm’s Deep in preparation for filming his episode on the coming season. He noted how Helm’s Deep was previously the longest battle to ever be shown on film.

Sapochnik estimates the battle at Winterfell will confidently break that record.

Edd Tollett, Beric Dondarrion, and Tormund Giantsbane

The second brief shot in the new trailer showed three of our characters last seen at the Wall. The seventh season finale ended with the Night King attacking Eastwatch and bringing down the Wall.

Beric and Tormund escaped by the skin of their teeth, and it seems they made it to Castle Black.

As INSIDER guessed at the end of last season, Beric and Tormund likely traveled along the top of the Wall until they made it to the Night’s Watch brothers standing guard above Castle Black.

The new trailer shows Beric and Tormund with Edd Tollett – the brother in black who Jon Snow left to command the Night’s Watch on the sixth season.

So far we don’t know if the three men will make it south to Winterfell because the Night King and his army would be ahead of them by now. “Game of Thrones” fans will have to wait until April 14 to know more.

The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” premieres in just over a month. To keep up with all of INSIDER’s coverage of the show, sign up for our weekly “Game of Thrones” newsletter here.