The official exhibition of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” recently opened. Fans can experience the Seven Kingdoms by getting an up-close and personal look at original costumes and set decorations from the series, including the Iron Throne.

At Game of Thrones: The Touring Exhibition, visitors can explore settings from the show and even smell The Wall.

The exhibition will run through September 1st in Belfast, Ireland, where many portions of the series were shot. Tickets cost £17.50 for adults and £12.50 for children.

All good things must come to an end, and unfortunately, that is also the case for Game of Thrones.

As viewers gush over the recent season premier, the Game of Thrones: The Touring Exhibition gives fans an interactive look into one of the most expensive TV shows of all time.

To see what the exhibit looks like inside, follow the Business Insider Today team as they toured the exhibit on its opening day.

Each room immerses visitors right into the storyline, from taking a swing with John Snow’s sword to seeing your face in the temple to the Many-Faced God.

Add a picture of your face to the vast collection at the temple of the Many-Faced God.

Visitors get an up-close look at the original costumes worn by the cast and set pieces from some of the most memorable scenes. The exhibit displays the pieces in a way narrates the backstory of each character and their journey – from the strength of the Unsullied to the “Mother of Dragons.”

See how each characters' costumes chronicle their journey.

“I think colors are incredibly important, even with Daenerys,” said the show’s costume designer, Michele Clapton.

“She clings onto the blue which you know is important to Khal Drogo and the Dothraki. Then eventually you see her move away from it and into her own colors, which obviously we know are from her brother.”

The Touring Exhibition has two exclusive rooms for fans, one of which features the skulls of the Targaryen dragons in the Red Keep.

One of the life-sized skulls of the Targaryen dragons in the Red Keep.

Ser Davos Seaworth, played by Liam Cunningham, admitted that, as an actor in the show, he had never even seen the skulls himself.

“I just went in, and I just went, ‘Oh my God! I didn’t realize the scale of these things,'” Cunningham said. “To just be in the room with them, it’s like jumping into the screen and becoming a part of it while you’re here.”

Visitors can walk in the crypt of Winterfell with the fallen Stark statues, which was used in the first teaser for season eight.

Game of Thrones: The Touring Exhibition will run through September 1st at the Titanic Exhibition Center. Tickets start at £12.50 and can be reserved in advance.