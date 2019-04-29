Even ‘Game of Thrones’ star Peter Dinklage knows the Winterfell crypt plan was a terrible idea

caption Sansa and Tyrion in the crypts of Winterfell on season eight’s “The Long Night.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode three, “The Long Night.”

Sunday’s battle episode included a horrible moment when dead bodies in the crypts of Winterfell were raised by the Night King.

All the non-fighting people were hiding down there, which seems like a big oversight on their part.

“We’re in a crypt. Nobody thought of that,” Peter Dinklage said in an HBO video. “[The Night King is] bringing all the dead people back to life […] Tyrion is smart but I guess not that smart.”

Heading into Sunday’s Battle of Winterfell “Game of Thrones” episode, fans had their sights on the crypts of Winterfell and were prepared for horror to be unleashed inside. But, strangely, none of the characters on the HBO show seemed concerned about hiding out among decaying bodies when their enemy had the ability to raise the dead.

“We’re in a crypt. Nobody thought of that,” Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister, said in an HBO video. “[The Night King is] bringing all the dead people back to life. And they’ve put the women and children in a crypt with all the dead people so … blah.”

Dinklage appears clearly flummoxed by the characters’ lack of foresight when it came to the dangers of the crypts.

“Tyrion is smart, but I guess not that smart,” Dinklage continued.

Ahead of the episode, fans were theorizing the many different ways the fight against the Night King might shake down. The dead Starks buried in the crypts being raised by the Night King and attacking all the people hiding in the “safe” place was among the chief predictions.

Some people, including us, thought this was a terrible guess because surely Jon Snow and the Starks would’ve thought about this possibility? But nope. The dead were raised, and many people were killed. (Though not any of the main characters who were in the crypts.)

caption Varys even joked about how the crypts were a good place to die. source Alex Van Mecl/HBO

We were surprised to see nobody defending the living against the dead inside the crypts, either. Arya had given Sansa a dragonglass dagger, but she hid with Tyrion and didn’t use it.

In the above HBO video, behind-the-scenes footage seems to show Dinklage and Sophie Turner (Sansa) getting in on the action and taking down a pair of wights. But either that wasn’t a real scene they were filming, or that moment never made it into the episode.

And so many lives were sacrificed both inside and out of the crypts of Winterfell. For a full rundown of the major fallen characters, read our list of the dead here.

“Game of Thrones” season eight continues on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.