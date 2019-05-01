8 new ‘Game of Thrones’ photos might tease discord among the survivors of the Battle of Winterfell

caption Nathalie Emmanuel and Emilia Clarke as Missandei and Daenerys Targaryen on “Game of Thrones.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

HBO released eight photos from the coming episode of “Game of Thrones,” which show Daenerys Targaryen figuring out her game plan.

The back half of HBO’s final season of “Game of Thrones” kicks off this coming Sunday with episode four, the title of which still hasn’t been revealed. But eight new photos show the aftermath of the Battle of Winterfell, and Team Daenerys figuring out how to take down Cersei Lannister in King’s Landing.

Keep reading for a look at what’s in store.

The first image is one we saw on the teaser video for episode four, and it contains a number of important survivors.

caption The survivors of the Battle of Winterfell. source HBO

Folks are walking towards piles of corpses with torches in hand, ready to ceremonially burn the dead.

In the photo we can see Ghost, Jon Snow’s direwolf, and many other survivors. You can read our full list of them here.

Team Targaryen is lined up together.

caption Dany’s surviving loyalists. source Helen Sloan/HBO

Grey Worm, Varys, Missandei, and Tyrion are all at Daenerys Targaryen’s side.

Her beloved advisor and protector, Ser Jorah Mormont, was one of the few major characters killed during the battle.

Sansa, Arya, and Bran Stark are all together, standing apart from Team Targaryen.

caption Arya was badly beat up at the battle. source Helen Sloan/HBO

Arya killed the Night King, ending the Great War against the White Walkers. Right before the battle started, Sansa had a slightly tense conversation with Daenerys about what would happen to the North once she won the Iron Throne.

Will those tensions resurface now the battle is over?

Jon Snow looks somber as he goes to burn the dead.

caption Kit Harington plays Jon Snow on “Game of Thrones.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

Jon lost his dear friend Edd Tollett in the fight, and came very close to dying when he squared off with the undead Viserion just before Arya stabbed the Night King.

But before all that, he learned his real name and Targaryen heritage and told Daenerys he was her brother’s son. What will he and Daenerys do next when it comes to the line of succession?

New battle plans are being drawn up for the coming fight against Cersei Lannister.

caption Missandei, Daenerys, and Varys all together in the planning meeting. source Helen Sloan/HBO

Neither Missandei, Daenerys, or Varys are looking particularly happy about what someone off-camera is saying.

Daenerys does seem pleased by whatever is happening here.

caption Dany and Drogon, her beloved dragon. source HBO

Both Drogon and Rhaegal survived the Battle of Winterfell, since we saw them soaring around together in the teaser for next week’s episode.

The Targaryen fleet will set sail.

caption Daenerys Targaryen’s ships. source HBO

Our bet is they’re heading south towards King’s Landing. But we’re curious about how many troops Daenerys has left. The battle appeared to wipe out virtually all of the Dothraki and Unsullied.

Meanwhile Cersei is looking smug. Her plan worked, after all.

caption Euron Greyjoy and Cersei Lannister together. source Helen Sloan/HBO

Cersei didn’t join in the fight against the Night King, which means all of her troops and the Golden Company mercenaries she hired are still in their prime and ready for an oncoming battle.