Everything you need to know about the haunting song featured on Sunday’s ‘Game of Thrones’ episode

caption Daniel Portman as Podrick Payne on “Game of Thrones.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode two, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.”

Podrick Payne (played by Daniel Portman) sang a haunting ballad on Sunday’s episode.

Known in George R.R. Martin’s books as simply “Jenny’s Song,” the tune has a connection to Arya Stark, the Brotherhood Without Banners, and a mysterious prophetic character called the Ghost of High Heart.

Keep reading for the full lyrics of the song and how it links to the lore of “Game of Thrones.”

Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

During an emotional pre-battle montage on Sunday’s “Game of Thrones,” sweet Podrick Payne (played by Daniel Portman) sang a song which readers of George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” books might recognize. Referred to as “Jenny’s Song,” the tune didn’t have lyrics in the books but was given new life for the latest episode of the HBO drama.

The Ghost of High Heart and “Jenny’s Song”

In one of Arya’s chapters in “A Storm of Swords,” the third book in Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” series, she’s traveling with the Brotherhood Without Banners when they visit a mystical place called High Heart.

High Heart is a hill where dozens of weirwood tree stumps still exist, signaling the importance of the location to the Children of the Forest and Old Gods of Westeros. While there, a small woman called the Ghost of High Heart approaches Arya’s party. She says she’ll tell them about her “dreams” in exchange for some wine and a song.

caption Beric Dondarrion leads the Brotherhood Without Banners in both the books and the show. source HBO

The song she requests is simply referred to as “Jenny’s song,” and we never get the lyrics in Martin’s book. Instead, Arya just notices that the Ghost of High Heart cries as she sings along to the tune. The “Jenny” in the song refers to a character in Martin’s books from decades-past named Jenny of Oldstones. Some fans have theorized that Jenny and the Ghost of High Heart are the same person, but the relationship between the two remains mysterious.

As for the dreams the Ghost speaks of, they all seem to be prophetic. She describes one as “a maid at a feast with purple serpents in her hair, venom dripping from their fangs.” This dream represents Sansa Stark wearing the purple poison crystals at King Joffrey’s wedding.

But that event wouldn’t happen until much later in the book, which means the Ghost of High Heart was sensing the future.

caption In the books, the poisoned gems Sansa wears are in a hairnet instead of a necklace. source HBO

All this to say, “Jenny’s Song” is linked to Martin’s books at a point where much of the lore and fantasy intersect with Arya’s storyline. This makes it a fitting choice for season eight, episode two, when so many of our beloved characters seem to be circling the drain as the Great War approaches Winterfell’s gates.

Podrick’s version of the ballad included never-before-seen lyrics

When Podrick began his somber tune (a fitting reference to an iconic song-based scene from “Lord of the Rings: The Return of King”), book readers likely immediately noticed the mention of Jenny.

caption Daniel Portman as Podrick on “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode two. source HBO

Here are the full lyrics to the version Podrick sang on Sunday’s episode:

“High in the halls of the kings who are goneJenny would dance with her ghostsThe ones she had lost and the ones she had foundAnd the ones who had loved her the mostThe ones who’d been gone for so very longShe couldn’t remember their names They spun her around on the damp old stonesSpun away all her sorrow and painAnd she never wanted to leaveNever wanted to leave (x5)”

This isn’t the first time “Game of Thrones” has pulled a song reference from Martin’s books and brought it to life on the show. “The Bear and the Maiden Fair” as well as “The Rains of Castamere” were each memorably used on the third season of the show.

Then, last season, Ed Sheeran had his divisive cameo appearance where he sang “Hands of Gold,” a tune from the books that was worked into Tyrion Lannister’s tragic love story with Shae.

Read more: The full story behind the ‘Hands of Gold’ song from ‘Game of Thrones’ season seven

caption Gilly, baby Sam, and Sam Tarly cozied up in bed. source HBO

Podrick’s rendition of “Jenny’s Song” was set over a montage of the various characters in Winterfell preparing for the battle against the Night King’s Army of the Dead. Sam and Gilly lay in bed together with baby Sam, and Sansa and Theon shared what could be their final meal together. Grey Worm and Missandei shared a passionate kiss, and Ser Jorah rode out to take his place among the troops.

The ballad was a perfect mood-setter for the heartbreak that’s sure to come as our heroes fight for their lives. Many will surely fall, even if they didn’t want to leave this world quite yet.

For more “Game of Thrones” insights like these from INSIDER’s Kim Renfro, pre-order her book “The Unofficial Guide to ‘Game of Thrones'” now.