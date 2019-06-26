HBO teases ‘Game of Thrones’ reunion special where the stars watched never-before-seen footage of themselves as kids

- source
- HBO
- HBO is releasing a “Game of Thrones” reunion as a special feature on a coming collector’s Blu-Ray set.
- The Blu-Ray for all eight seasons plus these added bonuses will cost about $250 and is available for pre-order now ahead of the December release date.
- In a new teaser, we see host Conan O’Brien delighting and embarrassing the cast with never-before-seen footage of themselves on the set of season one.
- Everyone screams when young, 21-year-old Kit Harington appears on screen, and the actor himself lets out a loud “F— off!”
- “So embarrassing,” Maisie Williams says when it ends. “What are you doing to us? This is horrible.”
- Watch the full two-minute teaser video below.
