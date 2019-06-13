‘Game of Thrones’ star Richard Madden says he was ‘thankful’ his character was killed off at the end of season 3

Richard Madden recently discussed his career with Amy Adams for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series.

Madden said he was “thankful” his character, Robb Stark, was killed off “Game of Thrones” at the end of season three.

“It was such a hard thing to finish because from first pilot to my death was five years,” he said. “The actors on it now must be 11 years into playing these characters. Give these guys some medals, because that is a marathon.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Richard Madden recently revealed he was “thankful” that his beloved character was killed off HBO’s “Game of Thrones” after three seasons on the show.

“It was such a hard thing to finish because from first pilot to my death was five years,” he said in Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series. “But five years was a great time to be on the show. It helped me so much with my career and experience. I learned a lot from shooting 30 hours of television. You really start to learn the trade doing that.”

The “Bodyguard” actor discussed his career with Amy Adams for the Variety series, which was published on Tuesday. The 32-year-old rose to fame as the honorable Robb Stark, who was brutally murdered at the Red Wedding on the ninth episode of season three, “The Rains of Castamere.”

Read more: Every important ‘Game of Thrones’ death, ranked from least to most tragic

“I was thankful to leave it,” Madden said. “The actors on it now must be 11 years into playing these characters. Give these guys some medals, because that is a marathon.”

caption Robb Stark was stabbed by Roose Bolton at the Red Wedding. source hbo.com

Multiple “Game of Thrones” actors have opened up about emotional and physical struggles they experienced while starring on the popular show for the past decade – especially during the grueling process of shooting the eighth and final season.

Read more: ‘Game of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams said she had to detach herself from the show for her emotional well-being: ‘I just took a step away from it all’

“Everyone was broken at the end,” Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow, said in January. “I don’t know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so f—ing tiring. We were sleep deprived.”

Watch Madden’s full discussion with Adams below.