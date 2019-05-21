6 symbolic details you might have missed in Sansa’s coronation gown on the ‘Game of Thrones’ finale

caption Sansa Stark on the “Game of Thrones” series finale. source Helen Sloan/HBO

Sansa Stark was crowned Queen in the North on the series finale of “Game of Thrones.” This poignant end to her journey in Westeros was enhanced with a stunning coronation gown and the reveal of a new Stark crown, all created by Michele Clapton, the HBO show’s costume designer.

Sansa’s entire new look in her coronation scene had literal layers of meaning, from the fabric used on her gown to a cameo by Clapton.

“I love the details,” Clapton told INSIDER in 2017. “Some people say, ‘Well, why don’t you make it more obvious,’ but that’s the joy of ‘Game of Thrones’ – you have to search things out.”

So let’s take a closer look at every tiny aspect of Sansa’s Queen in the North gown to search out these details, some of which Clapton revealed in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Clapton’s post honored the new Queen in the North, and her caption provided us some new incredible details about the design of Sansa’s gown.

Sansa’s Queen in the North dress was cut from the ‘same fabric’ as 2 other iconic gowns

“The dress was made in the same fabric as the dark Sansa dress, which was the same fabric dyed that was used” in the dress that Margaery Tyrell wore to marry King Joffrey, Clapton wrote. “Sansa had a bond with her.”

“Dark Sansa” refers to the black dress worn by Sophie Turner, the actress who plays Sansa, on season four, episode eight, “The Mountain and the Viper,” when Sansa revealed her new disguise to Littlefinger.

caption “Dark Sansa” and Margaery Tyrell on season four of “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

Sansa had to dye her auburn hair while she was in hiding after the murder of Joffrey at his wedding to Margaery.

As Clapton said, Margaery and Sansa bonded while they were in King’s Landing. Margaery and her grandmother, Olenna Tyrell, were protective of Sansa and wanted to help get her out from under the Lannisters’ control.

So Sansa’s dark look, which we saw throughout season five as well, was the same fabric as Margaery’s lush, light-blue wedding dress – just dyed black. Her coronation dress was also crafted from the same material, but its light hues were able to shine.

caption Sansa’s gown as seen from behind on the eighth season finale. source Helen Sloan/HBO

The bodice of Queen Sansa’s coronation gown represents a weirwood tree’s branches

In the final montage of Sansa, Arya Stark, and Jon Snow, we saw scenes of Sansa being dressed in her coronation costume. One close-up shot showed the intricate bodice, which looks almost like a delicate armor.

“The metal bodice features the growing branches of the weirwood tree,” Clapton said on Instagram.

caption A closer look at Sansa’s coronation dress. source HBO

Weirwoods are ancient trees associated with the old gods of the North. They have white bark and deep-red leaves, and each weirwood has a face carved into its trunk.

Weirwoods once grew all throughout Westeros, but centuries before the events of “Game of Thrones,” men who followed the new gods had them cut down. But the great weirwood of Winterfell still stands, at the center of House Stark’s godswood.

caption Weirwood trees carry an ancient magic. source HBO

The dress also has red-beaded weirwood leaves on its sleeves, as seen below.

caption The red weirwood leaves adorning Sansa’s gown. source HBO

When she was held captive in King’s Landing, Sansa used to go to the godswood, where there was only a stump of a once mighty weirwood. Now her coronation gown is imbued with the symbols of the weirwood, displaying the power of the North and its ancient traditions.

“The sleeves are textured like the fur on the first sigil,” Clapton said on Instagram.

caption A zoomed-in look at Sansa’s Queen in the North dress. source Helen Sloan/HBO

The direwolf sigil of House Stark is drawn with that pointed pattern you see on Sansa’s sleeves in the above photo. The effect is almost scalelike, though the design is meant to represent the fur of a direwolf.

Clapton was the person seen tying up Sansa’s gown

caption Michele Clapton was the person tying Sansa Stark’s coronation gown. source HBO

On the finale, we saw a close-up of Clapton tying the bodice of Sansa’s dress. In her Instagram post, Clapton thanked the “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss for her mini cameo.

“Nothing is created without meaning … in the final scenes it’s my hands dressing Sansa!!” Clapton said. “Thank you David and Dan for making that possible.”

Sansa still had part of her ‘needle’ necklace for the ceremony

During her “dark” time on the show, Sansa began wearing a distinctive necklace, which Clapton said was a take on Arya’s sword, Needle.

On the first season, when Arya named her sword, she memorably said: “Sansa can keep her sewing needles. I’ve got a needle of my own.”

caption The chain from Sansa’s iconic “needle” necklace is still part of her queenly look. source HBO

When Sansa began taking on a new, powerful sense of agency, Clapton designed this necklace for her.

It happens to be a necklace design that Clapton wears in her daily life – she shared a photo of herself wearing both Sansa’s needle necklace and another circular iteration on Instagram in December 2016.

When a fan asked Clapton in the comments if she could explain the meaning behind Sansa’s necklace, the costume designer obliged.

“The chain is ‘stitched’ through a dark stone circle with a large metal ‘needle’ that’s weight secures the necklace in place,” Clapton wrote. “The process of stitching reflects Sansa’s youth, she has always created her own looks, but the needle is now a weapon, a miniature of her sisters sword, Sansa now understands her sisters desire to fight. The dark circle represents the seemingly never ending, darkness in Sansa’s life…”

caption Sansa wore her needle necklace for the final scene of all the Stark kids together. source HBO

Even though Sansa’s final scene on the show didn’t include the entire necklace, its chain was still connected to the bottom of her gown’s bodice.

Sansa’s cape was fashioned into a direwolf head on one side

In brightened versions of the images captured by the “Game of Thrones” set photographer Helen Sloan, you can better see the intricate cape design.

caption The wolf-head cape on Sansa Stark’s new coronation costume. source Helen Sloan/HBO

The wolf’s head has little feathers coming out of it, matching the feathers on the sleeves of Sansa’s gown.

The silhouette of Sansa in this image makes it a bit easier to see her feathery sleeves.

caption The back of Sansa’s gown on the series finale. source Helen Sloan/HBO

The Queen in the North crown blends the Stark direwolves with Sansa’s underlying connection to Cersei

We first see Sansa’s crown from behind, and the delicate weaving pattern looks very similar to Cersei Lannister’s crown for the last couple of seasons of “Game of Thrones.”

Cersei was a ruthless, evil ruler who tormented Sansa for years. Sansa eventually realized she had learned a lot from Cersei, and she adapted the Lannister queen’s traits into her own methods of more compassionate but firm leadership.

caption Sansa wore her hair completely down, which is also unusual. source HBO

Clapton made no mention of Cersei in her Instagram post, but the link is there visually.

caption Cersei’s silver crown as seen on season seven. source HBO

Once we see the front of Sansa’s crown, it becomes clear that the new Queen in the North is celebrating House Stark through and through. Clapton said Sansa’s crown is two howling direwolves, and once again you can see the abstract fur pattern from the House Stark sigil.

caption Sansa’s direwolf crown on the “Game of Thrones” series finale. source Helen Sloan/HBO

The smaller direwolf head is propping the other up – a gesture we’d like to believe signals how the last of the Stark children all supported one another and helped keep their great house alive through the turmoil of the final wars on “Game of Thrones.”

“The lone wolf dies, but the pack survives,” Ned Stark used to tell his children.

Sansa Stark, the Queen in the North, honors her late father’s words with the two direwolves on her crown. Long may she reign.