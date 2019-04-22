Why Theon and Sansa are the perfect non-romantic pairing on ‘Game of Thrones’

caption Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner). source HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode two, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.”

On Sunday’s episode, Theon Greyjoy and Sansa Stark were reunited for the first time since early season six.

The tender moment struck a chord with many fans.

Theon and Sansa share a special connection, thanks to their abuse at the hands of the same man and their joint escape from captivity.

HBO’s latest episode of “Game of Thrones” saw a tender reunion between Theon Greyjoy and Sansa Stark, who claim two of the most extraordinary character arcs on the show.

When Theon arrives at his old home, he pledges to fight in the forthcoming battle – all but ignoring the North’s queen, Daenerys Targaryen, in favor of addressing his old friend directly.

“I want to fight for Winterfell, Lady Sansa. If you’ll have me,” he says, just before Sansa crosses the room to embrace him.

caption Sansa looked relieved and thrilled to see Theon again. source HBO

The pair grew up together like siblings, but haven’t seen each other since season six, episode two, “Home.” They said goodbye just after Theon helped Sansa escape from their mutual tormentor, Ramsay Bolton.

caption When they said goodbye on season six, Theon told Sansa he would’ve died to keep her safe. source HBO

Theon was even willing to sacrifice himself to save Sansa – especially heroic given the loss of identity and horrific torture he endured, causing severe symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

On the early seasons of “Game of Thrones,” Theon struggled with feelings of abandonment and a lack of belonging, which led him to brutality and betrayal. He has since been given a dramatic redemption arc.

Similarly, Sansa made some grave miscalculations as a naive child on season one. She quickly became a political hostage and learned to adapt, finally emerging as one of the most valuable players on season eight.

caption They also shared a brief moment at the end of the episode. source HBO

Thanks to their similar experiences as captives and pawns – not to mention their abuse at the hands of the same man – Theon and Sansa share a special connection. They’ve been able to give each other strength in times of need.

Fans were thrilled to finally them reunited, especially because the scene offered a brief moment of comfort for the two embattled characters.

aside from everything else people need to remember that Sansa and Theon have this bond of having been serially abused by the same person #GameofThrones — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) April 22, 2019

theon was ready to die to help sansa escape and get her to the wall and now he's ready to die fighting for her family, maybe i am solf pic.twitter.com/6Bd01doLOJ — ellie (@odairannies) April 22, 2019

THE WAY THEON AND SANSA LOOK AT EACH OTHER IS SO SOFT — tasha; 8×02 spoilers (@robbsansa) April 21, 2019

theon @ dany: hi

theon @ sansa: you are my ride or die you are my home skillet bisCOT you know what I mean Let me tell you this, if a bitch ever tries you bitch if a bitch ever tries you bitch, LET ME KNOW, let me know and we will set this shit off bitch Ugh alrighty bestie ily — lai | got spoilers (@prnicesschelsea) April 21, 2019

she looked so relieved, pure and happy here. after seeing her so stressed and cautious with all the things happening in the north this is such a warm moment smh i love seeing sansa stark happy, and theon being the reason of it makes it 1000x times better pic.twitter.com/uS1SDurAuR — camila (@gamesofwolves) April 21, 2019

That moment with Sansa and Theon pic.twitter.com/x6gjBsxn3W — Samwell Tarly is a cupcake (@bloodmoonsaw) April 21, 2019

It also feels safe to assume that Theon and Sansa’s connection is deep and loving, but purely platonic. Theon’s major character development hinged on reorganizing his priorities. He has long since shed his former reputation as shallow and promiscuous.

Additionally, it may feel inappropriate for the showrunners to prioritize a romantic storyline for Sansa, considering the sexual harassment and abuse she has endured throughout the series – especially with Theon, considering they were raised like siblings.