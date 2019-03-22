We tried ‘Game of Thrones’-themed scotch, wine, and beer — and we threw anything we didn’t like out the Moon Door

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” debuts its eighth and final season on April 14.

To celebrate the season premiere, HBO worked with Johnnie Walker, Ommegang, and several other purveyors to make themed collections of scotch, wine, and beer.

If you want to drink and know things like Tyrion Lannister, fill up your goblet with these “Game of Thrones” beverages.

It’s important to note that not all states allow alcohol deliveries, so check your local laws before you buy.

“Game of Thrones” eighth and final season has inspired tons of companies to join forces with HBO to launch “Game of Thrones”-themed products ahead of the April 14 premiere date, from board games and clothes, to action figures, furniture, and more. Several alcohol purveyors have also released limited-edition, themed scotches, wines, and beer.

Each scotch bottle represents one of the prominent houses in Westeros, the wine bottles bear the house sigils, and the beer bottles showcase the Iron Throne in all its terrible glory. If you or someone you know randomly has the urge to shout, “DA KING IN DA NORF” every time you pour a drink, these bottles are a must-have.

Like the Night’s Watch, our team at Insider Picks has taken a binding oath to protect our readers from sub-par products, so we tested each of these bottles and threw anything we didn’t approve of right out the Moon Door. Luckily, there was no boar hunt scheduled after we tried the wines, so no one wound up in bed nursing a gouged gut with some milk of the poppy.

These scotches are limited edition and may not be available for delivery in your area at this time. Click here to learn more about availability and for further updates to see when they are available in your area.

Game of Thrones scotch

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

While dark wings may bring dark words, dark liquor tends to have the opposite effect in my experience. Each of the major distilleries in Scotland were assigned a House to represent with a limited-edition batch of single malt whiskey that displays the unique characteristics of the families.

For example, Lagavulin is one of the most well-known scotch brands in the world, so it makes sense that it produced the House Lannister edition, who boast some of the most well-known figures in Westeros.

Similarly, the distillery for Talisker Select Reserve is located on the Isle of Skye, making it a perfect match for House Greyjoy, which hails from the Iron Islands in Westeros.

In addition to these limited-edition batches, Johnnie Walker has also released a special blend of its famous scotch whiskey, representing the ultimate opposing force in Westeros, the White Walkers. While most dark liquors are best served at room temperature, this blend was designed, like the Wights themselves, to thrive in the cold. Plus, the bottle reveals a hidden message when frozen.

Note: Prices and availability vary depending on your location

Game of Thrones wine

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

There are many differences that separate the various regional communities in Westeros, but one thing that connects them all is alcohol consumption. Wine is one of the most popular drinks in Westeros, with original blends created from the southern lands of Dorne all the way through Winterfell, and even the free folk north of the wall have their own concoctions.

To honor wine’s role in this world, the show has partnered with master winemaker Bob Cabral to create original blends specifically dedicated to represent “Game of Thrones.” We tried two such blends, the Pinot Noir and Chardonnay.

Dornish wines tend to have the best reputation among Westerosi sommeliers, and the Pinot Noir is most similar to those flavors. It possesses a delightful sweetness while maintaining a sharp bite so you don’t feel like you are drinking grape juice.

Similar to the Pinot Grigio, Insider Picks senior reporter Owen Burke noted that the 10% Riesling included in the Chardonnay, “was not offensively sweet,” and that the wine had a, “buttery, dry taste,” which would go great paired with Sansa Stark’s favorite food, lemon cakes.

Beyond taste, one of the main selling points of these bottles is the beautiful labels, which display the different house sigils.

Game of Thrones beer

source Ommegang Brewery

The Ommegang Brewery elected to produce a “Game of Thrones”-influenced beer. Unlike standard brews, the “For The Throne” beer is truly designed for royal consumption. It is a Belgian-style golden ale that is fermented with Pinot Grigiot, viognier grape juices, and champagne yeast, served in a Clegane-sized bottle.

While the bottle itself is not as artfully crafted as the wines or the scotches, uncorking the top like it is a bottle champagne definitely makes it feel like a special occasion. Winter is here, so make sure that you are equipped with a goblet of this unique beer when it is finally revealed who winds up sitting on the Iron Throne.

Note: The beer has not been released for online sale yet, but you can use the brewery’s beer finder to see where it is sold near you.