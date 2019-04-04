Here’s what the ‘Game of Thrones’ cast looks like in real life

source Samantha Lee/INSIDER

“Game of Thrones” returns for its eighth and final season on Sunday, April 14.

The stars of the hit HBO drama dazzled at the season premiere in New York City on Wednesday.

Some actors looked similar to their characters, while others appeared much different.

“Game of Thrones” creates iconic characters with the help of a talented costume and style department. While some of the cast is nearly unrecognizable behind wigs and makeup, others generally look the same.

Ahead of the debut of the eighth and final season on Sunday, April 14, the actors stepped out at the New York City premiere at Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday.

Here’s what the stars of “Game of Thrones” look like in real life.

Jon Snow is very rugged as the King in the North.

caption He is ready for winter. source HBO

Kit Harington is still brooding, but he’s a little more suave.

Arya Stark’s hair is now a little longer.

caption She reunited with her family. source Helen Sloan/HBO

Maisie Williams has bangs now and purple hair.

Sansa Stark is dressed to stay warm in the north.

caption She’s back at Winterfell. source HBO

Sophie Turner’s darker “GoT” hair isn’t her natural color.

caption Her eye makeup matched her dress. source Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Bran Stark is dressed for a grand journey.

caption He has a wheelchair now. source HBO

Isaac Hempstead Wright wears glasses in real life.

Davos Seaworth is fighting alongside Jon Snow.

caption Davos is getting used to the north. source HBO

Liam Cunningham was in good spirits on the eighth season red carpet.

Brienne is typically dressed for battle.

caption She’s badass. source HBO

Gwendoline Christie’s hair is a little longer.

Age caught up to Petyr Baelish (Littlefinger), as his hair turned gray.

caption He wanted the Iron Throne and Sansa as his queen. source HBO

Aidan Gillen’s hair is similarly peppered.

caption He isn’t as intense as his character. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO via Getty Images

Beric Dondarrion wears an eye patch.

caption His sword is cool, especially when it’s on fire. source HBPO

Richard Dormer is dashing.

caption He wore a proper black suit. source Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty Images

Grey Worm is a little awkward next to Missandei.

caption They’re so intense. source HBO

Jacob Anderson has a music career off of the show.

Missandei is bundled up for Westeros.

caption She crossed the sea with Dany. source HBO

Nathalie Emmanuel wore her hair up for the premiere.

Jorah Mormont is looking less ragged as his greyscale is gone.

caption He is cured. source HBO

Iain Glen doesn’t suffer from a flesh-eating disease.

Samwell Tarly traded his Night’s Watch black for a simple maester’s shift, but not for long.

caption He left the Citadel. source HBO

John Bradley is a lot more relaxed than Sam.

Gilly learned how to read at the Citadel.

caption She’s with Sam and the baby. source HBO

Hannah Murray sported a bright yellow dress at the red carpet.

Jaime Lannister sports short hair as he leads the Lannister army.

caption As of now, he’s still by his sister’s side. source HBO

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau looked handsome in his patterned black suit.

Bronn rocks a trim beard as he stands alongside Jaime.

caption He’s not fighting alongside them for long. source HBO

Jerome Flynn has grayer hair and is more clean-shaven.

Theon Greyjoy’s hair is shorter and he looks healthier now that he’s not Ramsay’s hostage.

caption He barely escaped with his life from Euron, though. source HBO

Alfie Allen’s hair is a little lighter in person.

Yara Greyjoy pulls her longer hair back.

caption She is currently captured, but still alive for all we know. source HBO

Gemma Whelan has shorter, darker hair in real life and had a baby.

Varys is bald and dressed in regal robes.

caption He’s a tricky guy. source HBO

Conleth Hill has a head full of gray hair in real life.

Ellaria Sand was serious about avenging her lover, Prince Oberyn.

caption But now she’s gone. source HBO

Indira Varma isn’t always so serious.

Obara Sand was one of Oberyn’s bastard daughters.

caption But now she is dead. source Helen Sloan/HBO

Keisha Castle-Hughes wears her hair down.

caption Her dress matched the carpet at the season seven premeire. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

After disappearing on season three, Gendry came back.

caption Welcome back! source HBO

Joe Dempsie hit the carpet following Gendry’s return on season seven.

Tyrion Lannister still has his unruly hair and full beard when he crosses the Narrow Sea with Daenerys and her army.

caption He’s Daenerys’ Hand of the Queen. source HBO

Peter Dinklage’s hair is darker in real life.

caption He wore navy to the premiere. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO via Getty Images

Cersei Lannister still rocks her short hair as she sits atop the Iron Throne — for now.

caption All three of her children are dead, but she is now pregnant. source HBO

Unlike her blonde character, Lena Headey is a brunette and has longer hair.

Daenerys still has her iconic platinum blonde hair as she arrives in Westeros.

caption Her clothing is ready for the colder weather. source Helen Sloan/HBO

Emilia Clarke’s hair is shorter, and she’s a natural brunette.

She recently appeared to have returned to brunette.

Melisandre looks as youthful as ever with her fiery hair.

caption She was last seen leaving Dragontstone. source HBO

Carice van Houten trades in her fiery locks for brown hair.

Sandor Clegane (the Hound) shows off his scar in the snowy north.

caption He arrived with Beric Dondarrion. source Helen Sloan/HBO

Rory McCann has shorter hair and no scar in real life.

Tormund Giantsbane’s beard is as wild as ever.

caption It’s good to have him on Jon’s team. source HBO

Kristofer Hivju shows of his wild beard in real life, too.

caption He’s the best. source Mike Coppola/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Euron Greyjoy sports a beard as the new villain.

caption He aligned with Cersei. source Helen Sloan/HBO

Pilou Asbæk has a little less beard in real life.