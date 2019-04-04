Here’s what the ‘Game of Thrones’ cast looks like in real life

- source
- Samantha Lee/INSIDER
- “Game of Thrones” returns for its eighth and final season on Sunday, April 14.
- The stars of the hit HBO drama dazzled at the season premiere in New York City on Wednesday.
- Some actors looked similar to their characters, while others appeared much different.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.
“Game of Thrones” creates iconic characters with the help of a talented costume and style department. While some of the cast is nearly unrecognizable behind wigs and makeup, others generally look the same.
Ahead of the debut of the eighth and final season on Sunday, April 14, the actors stepped out at the New York City premiere at Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday.
Here’s what the stars of “Game of Thrones” look like in real life.
Jon Snow is very rugged as the King in the North.
- source
- HBO
Kit Harington is still brooding, but he’s a little more suave.
Arya Stark’s hair is now a little longer.
- source
- Helen Sloan/HBO
Maisie Williams has bangs now and purple hair.
Sansa Stark is dressed to stay warm in the north.
- source
- HBO
Sophie Turner’s darker “GoT” hair isn’t her natural color.
- source
- Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Read more: The surprising natural hair color of 30 celebrities
Bran Stark is dressed for a grand journey.
- source
- HBO
Isaac Hempstead Wright wears glasses in real life.
Davos Seaworth is fighting alongside Jon Snow.
- source
- HBO
Liam Cunningham was in good spirits on the eighth season red carpet.
Brienne is typically dressed for battle.
- source
- HBO
Gwendoline Christie’s hair is a little longer.
Age caught up to Petyr Baelish (Littlefinger), as his hair turned gray.
- source
- HBO
Aidan Gillen’s hair is similarly peppered.
- source
- Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO via Getty Images
Beric Dondarrion wears an eye patch.
- source
- HBPO
Richard Dormer is dashing.
- source
- Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty Images
Grey Worm is a little awkward next to Missandei.
- source
- HBO
Jacob Anderson has a music career off of the show.
Missandei is bundled up for Westeros.
- source
- HBO
Nathalie Emmanuel wore her hair up for the premiere.
Jorah Mormont is looking less ragged as his greyscale is gone.
- source
- HBO
Iain Glen doesn’t suffer from a flesh-eating disease.
Samwell Tarly traded his Night’s Watch black for a simple maester’s shift, but not for long.
- source
- HBO
John Bradley is a lot more relaxed than Sam.
Gilly learned how to read at the Citadel.
- source
- HBO
Hannah Murray sported a bright yellow dress at the red carpet.
Jaime Lannister sports short hair as he leads the Lannister army.
- source
- HBO
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau looked handsome in his patterned black suit.
Bronn rocks a trim beard as he stands alongside Jaime.
- source
- HBO
Jerome Flynn has grayer hair and is more clean-shaven.
Theon Greyjoy’s hair is shorter and he looks healthier now that he’s not Ramsay’s hostage.
- source
- HBO
Alfie Allen’s hair is a little lighter in person.
Yara Greyjoy pulls her longer hair back.
- source
- HBO
Gemma Whelan has shorter, darker hair in real life and had a baby.
Varys is bald and dressed in regal robes.
- source
- HBO
Conleth Hill has a head full of gray hair in real life.
Ellaria Sand was serious about avenging her lover, Prince Oberyn.
- source
- HBO
Indira Varma isn’t always so serious.
Obara Sand was one of Oberyn’s bastard daughters.
- source
- Helen Sloan/HBO
Keisha Castle-Hughes wears her hair down.
- source
- Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
After disappearing on season three, Gendry came back.
- source
- HBO
Joe Dempsie hit the carpet following Gendry’s return on season seven.
Tyrion Lannister still has his unruly hair and full beard when he crosses the Narrow Sea with Daenerys and her army.
- source
- HBO
Peter Dinklage’s hair is darker in real life.
- source
- Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO via Getty Images
Cersei Lannister still rocks her short hair as she sits atop the Iron Throne — for now.
- source
- HBO
Unlike her blonde character, Lena Headey is a brunette and has longer hair.
Daenerys still has her iconic platinum blonde hair as she arrives in Westeros.
- source
- Helen Sloan/HBO
Emilia Clarke’s hair is shorter, and she’s a natural brunette.
She recently appeared to have returned to brunette.
Melisandre looks as youthful as ever with her fiery hair.
- source
- HBO
Carice van Houten trades in her fiery locks for brown hair.
Sandor Clegane (the Hound) shows off his scar in the snowy north.
- source
- Helen Sloan/HBO
Rory McCann has shorter hair and no scar in real life.
Tormund Giantsbane’s beard is as wild as ever.
- source
- HBO
Kristofer Hivju shows of his wild beard in real life, too.
- source
- Mike Coppola/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Euron Greyjoy sports a beard as the new villain.
- source
- Helen Sloan/HBO
Pilou Asbæk has a little less beard in real life.
- source
- Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images