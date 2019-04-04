Here’s what the ‘Game of Thrones’ cast looks like in real life

By
Anjelica Oswald, Olivia Singh, Insider
-

latest from insider banner

source
Samantha Lee/INSIDER

  • “Game of Thrones” returns for its eighth and final season on Sunday, April 14.
  • The stars of the hit HBO drama dazzled at the season premiere in New York City on Wednesday.
  • Some actors looked similar to their characters, while others appeared much different.
  • Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

“Game of Thrones” creates iconic characters with the help of a talented costume and style department. While some of the cast is nearly unrecognizable behind wigs and makeup, others generally look the same.

Ahead of the debut of the eighth and final season on Sunday, April 14, the actors stepped out at the New York City premiere at Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday.

Here’s what the stars of “Game of Thrones” look like in real life.

Jon Snow is very rugged as the King in the North.

caption
He is ready for winter.
source
HBO

Kit Harington is still brooding, but he’s a little more suave.

Arya Stark’s hair is now a little longer.

caption
She reunited with her family.
source
Helen Sloan/HBO

Maisie Williams has bangs now and purple hair.

Sansa Stark is dressed to stay warm in the north.

caption
She’s back at Winterfell.
source
HBO

Sophie Turner’s darker “GoT” hair isn’t her natural color.

caption
Her eye makeup matched her dress.
source
Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Read more: The surprising natural hair color of 30 celebrities

Bran Stark is dressed for a grand journey.

caption
He has a wheelchair now.
source
HBO

Isaac Hempstead Wright wears glasses in real life.

Davos Seaworth is fighting alongside Jon Snow.

caption
Davos is getting used to the north.
source
HBO

Liam Cunningham was in good spirits on the eighth season red carpet.

Brienne is typically dressed for battle.

caption
She’s badass.
source
HBO

Gwendoline Christie’s hair is a little longer.

Age caught up to Petyr Baelish (Littlefinger), as his hair turned gray.

caption
He wanted the Iron Throne and Sansa as his queen.
source
HBO

Aidan Gillen’s hair is similarly peppered.

caption
He isn’t as intense as his character.
source
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO via Getty Images

Beric Dondarrion wears an eye patch.

caption
His sword is cool, especially when it’s on fire.
source
HBPO

Richard Dormer is dashing.

caption
He wore a proper black suit.
source
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty Images

Grey Worm is a little awkward next to Missandei.

caption
They’re so intense.
source
HBO

Jacob Anderson has a music career off of the show.

Missandei is bundled up for Westeros.

caption
She crossed the sea with Dany.
source
HBO

Nathalie Emmanuel wore her hair up for the premiere.

Jorah Mormont is looking less ragged as his greyscale is gone.

caption
He is cured.
source
HBO

Iain Glen doesn’t suffer from a flesh-eating disease.

Samwell Tarly traded his Night’s Watch black for a simple maester’s shift, but not for long.

caption
He left the Citadel.
source
HBO

John Bradley is a lot more relaxed than Sam.

Gilly learned how to read at the Citadel.

caption
She’s with Sam and the baby.
source
HBO

Hannah Murray sported a bright yellow dress at the red carpet.

Jaime Lannister sports short hair as he leads the Lannister army.

caption
As of now, he’s still by his sister’s side.
source
HBO

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau looked handsome in his patterned black suit.

Bronn rocks a trim beard as he stands alongside Jaime.

caption
He’s not fighting alongside them for long.
source
HBO

Jerome Flynn has grayer hair and is more clean-shaven.

Theon Greyjoy’s hair is shorter and he looks healthier now that he’s not Ramsay’s hostage.

caption
He barely escaped with his life from Euron, though.
source
HBO

Alfie Allen’s hair is a little lighter in person.

Yara Greyjoy pulls her longer hair back.

caption
She is currently captured, but still alive for all we know.
source
HBO

Gemma Whelan has shorter, darker hair in real life and had a baby.

Varys is bald and dressed in regal robes.

caption
He’s a tricky guy.
source
HBO

Conleth Hill has a head full of gray hair in real life.

Ellaria Sand was serious about avenging her lover, Prince Oberyn.

caption
But now she’s gone.
source
HBO

Indira Varma isn’t always so serious.

Obara Sand was one of Oberyn’s bastard daughters.

caption
But now she is dead.
source
Helen Sloan/HBO

Keisha Castle-Hughes wears her hair down.

caption
Her dress matched the carpet at the season seven premeire.
source
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

After disappearing on season three, Gendry came back.

caption
Welcome back!
source
HBO

Joe Dempsie hit the carpet following Gendry’s return on season seven.

Tyrion Lannister still has his unruly hair and full beard when he crosses the Narrow Sea with Daenerys and her army.

caption
He’s Daenerys’ Hand of the Queen.
source
HBO

Peter Dinklage’s hair is darker in real life.

caption
He wore navy to the premiere.
source
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO via Getty Images

Cersei Lannister still rocks her short hair as she sits atop the Iron Throne — for now.

caption
All three of her children are dead, but she is now pregnant.
source
HBO

Unlike her blonde character, Lena Headey is a brunette and has longer hair.

Daenerys still has her iconic platinum blonde hair as she arrives in Westeros.

caption
Her clothing is ready for the colder weather.
source
Helen Sloan/HBO

Emilia Clarke’s hair is shorter, and she’s a natural brunette.

She recently appeared to have returned to brunette.

Melisandre looks as youthful as ever with her fiery hair.

caption
She was last seen leaving Dragontstone.
source
HBO

Carice van Houten trades in her fiery locks for brown hair.

Sandor Clegane (the Hound) shows off his scar in the snowy north.

caption
He arrived with Beric Dondarrion.
source
Helen Sloan/HBO

Rory McCann has shorter hair and no scar in real life.

Tormund Giantsbane’s beard is as wild as ever.

caption
It’s good to have him on Jon’s team.
source
HBO

Kristofer Hivju shows of his wild beard in real life, too.

caption
He’s the best.
source
Mike Coppola/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Euron Greyjoy sports a beard as the new villain.

caption
He aligned with Cersei.
source
Helen Sloan/HBO

Pilou Asbæk has a little less beard in real life.

caption
He’s not so intimidating with a smile at the premiere.
source
Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images