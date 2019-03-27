HBO made a 2-hour long ‘Game of Thrones’ documentary fans will be able to watch one week after the series finale

caption Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington as Daenerys and Jon on “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

HBO just revealed that a documentary crew was on set for the production of the eighth and final “Game of Thrones” season.

A two-hour long documentary titled “Game of Thrones: The Last Watch” will air on HBO one week after the series finale, on Sunday, May 26.

The project’s director Jeanie Finlay was given “unprecedented access” to “the trenches of production.”

The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” is coming, and with it, fans will get a look behind-the-scenes of HBO’s biggest TV show in history. Exactly one week after the series finale on May 19, HBO will premiere a two-hour long documentary called “Game of Thrones: The Last Watch.”

Directed by Jeanie Finlay, the documentary “[chronicles] the creation of the show’s most ambitious and complicated season.”

HBO’s press release for the documentary promises a dramatic narrative fans will enjoy:

Made with unprecedented access, “Game of Thrones: The Last Watch” is an up-close and personal report from the trenches of production, following the crew and the cast as they contend with extreme weather, punishing deadlines and an ever-excited fandom hungry for spoilers. Much more than a “making of” documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world – and then have to say goodbye to it.

The final season of “Game of Thrones” is six episodes long, and begins on Sunday, April 14. The last episode will air on May 19, which means “Game of Thrones: The Last Watch” premieres May 26.