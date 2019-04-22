The 5 most talked-about moments from the latest ‘Game of Thrones’ episode, ranked

caption Jaime confronts Bran on “Game of Thrones.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode two, “A Knight of Seven Kingdoms.”

Sunday’s episode of the HBO show gathered fan favorites for an emotional evening.

Brienne was knighted, and the White Walker army approached Winterfell.

Fan favorites spent what may be their last night together during Sunday’s episode of “Game of Thrones.”

Jon told Daenerys about his real parents, Jaime gave Brienne the honor of her life by knighting her, Arya and Gendry got intimate, and Sansa and Theon had a touching reunion during “A Knight of Seven Kingdoms.” But as the episode ended, the White Walker army approached Winterfell, setting up an epic battle for the season’s third episode.

The social-media-monitoring platform Brandwatch found more than 192,000 “Thrones”-related mentions on Twitter as it aired on HBO and found the moments when the reactions peaked.

Here were the five most talked-about moments from the second episode of “Game of Thrones” season eight:

5. Arya and Gendry get intimate.

caption Arya and Gendry sleep together before the White Walkers arrive. source HBO

9:45 p.m. ET – over 4,100 mentions.

After a brief awkward flirt during the drama’s premiere episode, Arya took her relationship with Gendry to the next level on Sunday’s episode. She questioned him about how many women he’d been with, then told him: “We’re probably going to die soon. I want to know what it’s like before that happens.”

She kissed him, and the rest is history.

4. Jon tells Daenerys about his real parents.

caption Jon tells Dany they’re related. source HBO

9:58 p.m. ET – over 4,400 mentions.

When Dany approached Jon in the crypts, she asked who the statue he was staring at is. When he told her it’s Lyanna Stark, she talked about her brother Rhaegar, who was accused of raping Lyanna. Jon told her it wasn’t true and used that as the moment to tell her that he’s the son of her brother and Lyanna (Ned Stark’s sister). She didn’t believe him, but the two didn’t have time to talk about this massive revelation.

#GameofThrones

Dany when she realized Jon has a higher claim to the throne than she does: pic.twitter.com/7MrxJsUQnM — Magen Benefield (@MagenB27) April 22, 2019

3. Jaime knights Brienne of Tarth.

caption Brienne is knighted by Jaime. source HBO

9:49 p.m. ET – over 4,900 mentions.

On Sunday’s episode, Brienne, Jaime, Tormund, Tyrion, Ser Davos, and Podrick sat around a fire as they talked and drank for what could be their final night alive. The conversation soon shifted to knights, and to Tormund’s disbelief after learning that Brienne wasn’t an official knight because of “tradition.” He said that if he were king, he’d make her one.

To that, Jaime said one knight could knight another. As Brienne knelt in front of Jaime, he anointed her Ser Brienne of Tarth, a knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Jaime: [knights Brienne] everyone in the room:#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/1h4FO7AVFo — gaia ʷᶦᵗʰ ˡᵘᵛ | got spoilers (@_gaiawho) April 22, 2019

2. Tormund doesn’t hide his feelings for Brienne.

caption Tormund likes Brienne. source HBO

9:47 p.m. ET – more than 5,700 mentions.

Tormund has had a thing for Brienne since he first saw her, so when he joined them around the fire, he didn’t shy away from hiding his feelings. His hilarious method of wooing her included telling a wild story about how he became known as Giantsbane, as well as chugging his drink.

1. The army of the dead approaches Winterfell.

caption The White Walkers arrive. source HBO

10 p.m. ET – over 7,500 mentions.

Sunday’s episode ended with the army of the dead approaching Winterfell, setting up an epic battle for the season’s third episode.

“Game of Thrones” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.