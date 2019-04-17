14 new photos from the coming ‘Game of Thrones’ episode tease final moments before a battle at Winterfell

- source
Helen Sloan/HBO
- Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones”
- HBO released new photos for season eight, episode two, though there’s still no new title.
- The new photos show Gilly, Sam, and baby Sam, along with Lyanna Mormont in battle armor and the rest of our heroes preparing for the fight of their lives.
The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” continues this Sunday with episode two (still unnamed), in which Jaime Lannister will have to answer to House Stark and Targaryen for his past deeds. HBO just released new photos from the episode, which show everyone at Winterfell gearing up for battle.
Based on the teaser we’ve seen, we know Tormund and company make it back to Winterfell in time to warn Jon Snow that the Night King marches upon Winterfell.
Keep scrolling for our newest look at what to expect for Sunday’s episode.
Sam’s revelation to Jon Snow about his true Targaryen parentage was a major cliffhanger on the premiere.
Sam and Jon’s conversation might pick up where they left off, because surely the former King in the North is still reeling from the news that he’s really Aegon Targaryen, Sixth of His Name and rightful heir to the Iron Throne.
Meanwhile we’ll finally see Gilly in Winterfell.
She’s in yet another new costume, this time a more winter-appropriate gown.
Gilly, baby Sam, and Sam Tarly are all bundled up together.
Could this be the last night they are all together as a family?
Bran Stark is, unsurprisingly, sitting in his chair and looking foreboding.
He’ll also be in the godswood at some point — could we get more visions and flashbacks in this episode?
Bran is able to see into both the past and the present, and even gets glimpses of the future sometimes.
Jaime Lannister is going to have to speak in front of all the Northern lords and Daenerys Targaryen.
In the video preview for Sunday’s episode, Jaime stands before Queen Daenerys Targaryen as she recalls growing up hearing the story of how he killed her father, Aerys Targaryen aka “The Mad King.”
But there might not be time for Jaime’s reckoning. The Army of the Dead marches on Winterfell.
Jon Snow and Arya Stark seem to be in a pre-battle meeting.
Grey Worm and Missandei will have a scene together before the chaos begins.
This could echo last season’s intimate moment they shared before Grey Worm went off to sack Casterly Rock with the Unsullied.
And Lady Lyanna Mormont of Bear Island is suited up for battle for the first time.
Last season she insisted that every “man, woman, and child” on Bear Island would be trained for battle.
Tyrion is looking cozy by a fire with a glass of (probably) wine.
Tyrion told the Northern alliance that Cersei was sending the Lannister forces to Winterfell to help fight the Night King. But Jaime knows this was a lie. Will that deception be uncovered?
Ser Davos is serving up stew in the Winterfell courtyard.
Did he teach the Winterfell cooks how to make bowls of brown?
Sansa Stark is having some stew during what looks like the night before the big battle.
While Daenerys is back in the Winterfell library. Is she speaking to Sam again?
At another point she’ll be by the suited-up Jorah, looking significantly less happy.
