6 new ‘Game of Thrones’ photos tease breathtaking action during the longest episode in series history

caption Jon Snow is preparing for a major fight. source Alex Van Mecl/HBO

HBO released new photos from the coming third episode of “Game of Thrones” season eight, all centered on the Battle of Winterfell. The yet-untitled episode will be 82 minutes, making it the longest episode in the series’ history.

Directed by Miguel Sapochnik (“Hardhome,” “The Battle of the Bastards”), fans are expecting epic action as Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow face down the Army of the Dead.

Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow will likely have some tension heading into battle now that she knows about his true parentage.

caption Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow. source Alex Van Mecl/HBO

Here, the lovers/last living Targaryens appear to be gazing upon their joint army, preparing to defend the castle against the Army of the Dead. They won’t have much time to deal with the fallout of Dany’s revelation about Jon’s parents from the previous episode.

This foreboding shot of Jon teases the intense battle to come.

caption He definitely looks concerned. source Alex Van Mecl/HBO

We’ve seen Jon’s game face plenty of times before, including at the Battle at Hardhome (season five) and the Battle of the Bastards (season six).

Jaime Lannister and Brienne of Tarth will fight side by side.

caption Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime and Gwendoline Christie as Brienne. source Alex Van Mecl/HBO

On the second episode of the season, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” we learned that Brienne would be commanding the left flank.

“I’m not the fighter I used to be,” Jaime tells her. “But I’d be honored to serve under your command, if you’ll have me.”

Varys and Tyrion Lannister are not great warriors, so they’ll likely stay in the crypts during the battle.

caption Conleth Hill as Varys and Peter Dinklage as Tyrion. source Alex Van Mecl/HBO

Everyone at Winterfell believes this is the safest place to be.

Sansa and Arya Stark share a frightened look on the battlements.

caption Sophie Turner as Sansa and Maisie Williams as Arya. source Alex Van Mecl/HBO

The sisters solidified their relationship when Arya returned to Winterfell on season seven. Arya now believes that her older sister is the smartest person she’s ever met.

It looks like Sansa will also camp out in the crypts during the battle.

caption Sansa’s talents are in the political sphere, not on the battlefield. source Alex Van Mecl/HBO

In a teaser for season eight, we saw Jon and Arya drawing their swords and stepping in front of Sansa while they all stood in the Winterfell crypts.