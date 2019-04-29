RANKED: The 6 most talked-about moments from the latest ‘Game of Thrones’ episode

Anjelica Oswald, Insider
Jon Snow was prepared to fight the Night King.

Helen Sloan/HBO

  • Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode three, “The Long Night.”
  • Sunday’s episode of the HBO show centered on the Battle of Winterfell.
  • The Night King was ultimately defeated but not before the deaths of some fan favorites.
  • Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

The Battle of Winterfell was fought and won during Sunday’s episode of “Game of Thrones.”

Many lost their lives during the battle against the army of the dead, including Theon and Lyanna Mormont, but when hope seemed lost, Arya Stark leaped in and killed the Night King, ending the intense battle.

The social-media-monitoring platform Brandwatch found more than 393,000 “Thrones”-related mentions on Twitter as it aired on HBO and found the moments when the reactions peaked.

Here were the six most talked-about moments from the third episode of “Game of Thrones” season eight:

6. The Hound and Lyanna Mormont continued to fight.

Lyanna Mormont ran towards the giant wight.

HBO

9:52 p.m. ET – over 4,700 mentions.

The Hound stood fearfully off to the side of the battle for a time before eventually going to Arya’s aid within the halls of Winterfell. As the Hound went to help Arya, Lyanna faced down a giant wight in the courtyard for her last battle. The giant crushed her bones in his hand as he lifted her off the ground, but she was able to stab him in the eye and kill him before dying.

5. The Night King rose the army of the dead once again.

The Night King rose the dead.

HBO

10:04 p.m. ET – over 4,780 mentions.

As Jon Snow charged the Night King, the White Walker leader lifted his arm and his dead warriors rose once again. All the new dead fighters and the dead bodies in the Winterfell crypts also rose from the dead.

4. Arya began the fight on the walls of Winterfell.

Arya took on the army of the dead.

HBO

9:46 p.m. ET – over 4,800 mentions.

Arya used her new weapon to slay a number of wights during the Battle of Winterfell. She continued the fight inside and even shocked Davos with her skills.

3. Theon died while protecting Bran.

Theon faced the Night King.

HBO

10:18 p.m. ET – over 5,700 mentions.

Theon faced the Night King down as he approached Bran and charged him. He died a redeemed hero.

2. Fans were hyped for the battle to start.

The Dothraki swords were on fire.

HBO

9:00 p.m. ET – over 7,200 mentions.

Fans were excited to see the army of the living take on the army of the dead.

1. Arya killed the Night King.

Arya takes on the Night King.

HBO

10:21 p.m. ET – over 13,000 mentions.

Arya leaped from behind and attacked the Night King. He grabbed her by the throat, but she dropped her dagger to her other hand and stabbed him, defeating him and his army.