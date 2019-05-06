RANKED: The 5 most talked-about moments from the latest ‘Game of Thrones’ episode

caption Dany watches Rhaegal die. source HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode four, “The Last of the Starks.”

Sunday’s episode of the HBO show centered on the aftermath of the Battle of Winterfell and set up the final war.

The episode split those who fought against the dead as some stayed in Winterfell, some went north, and others ventured south.

Daenerys Targaryen is ready to destroy Cersei Lannister after Sunday’s episode of “Game of Thrones,” titled “The Last of the Starks.”

Following their win during the Battle of Winterfell, Dany’s fleet sails down to King’s Landing and she flies in with her two surviving dragons. But upon approaching, Rhaegal is killed and Missandei captured. Cersei had no qualms about attacking Dany head-on, setting up a tense war for the Iron Throne.

The social-media-monitoring platform Brandwatch found more than 239,000 “Thrones”-related mentions on Twitter as it aired on HBO and found the moments when the reactions peaked.

Here are the five most talked-about moments from the fourth episode of “Game of Thrones” season eight:

5. Daenerys went to Jon’s room and told him not to tell his siblings his true identity.

caption Dany tells Jon to stay silent. source HBO

9:34 p.m. ET – over 3,500 mentions.

Daenerys visits Jon in his room, where they proceed to kiss until Jon pulls away. The two hadn’t discussed their relations since he told her about his true parentage and Jon’s wariness scares Dany. She already didn’t feel comfortable in Westeros, but as she saw the way people gathered around Jon during the celebration after the Battle of Winterfell, she knew he could possibly take her throne. So Dany tells Jon not to tell anyone his true identity and implies that it’s the only way the two of them can be happy together.

4. Rhaegal survived the Battle of Winterfell only to die in King’s Landing.

caption Rhaegal falls into the sea. source HBO

10:03 p.m. ET – over 3,700 mentions.

Rhaegal was injured during a fight with the dead dragon Viserion during the Battle of Winterfell but survived and flew down to King’s Landing with Daenerys. As they approach the city, Euron’s fleet shoots massive arrows from a weapon built by Qyburn. Rhaegal is killed and falls into the water as more arrows destroy Dany’s fleet of ships.

Sansa: We should let our troops and Rhaegal heal

Dany: Nah let's go just go now

*Rhaegal dies mid minutes into air*

3. Fans were excited to see what would happen in the aftermath of the Battle of Winterfell.

caption Tormund and Ghost watch Jon leave. source HBO

9:01 p.m. ET – over 3,800 mentions.

Fans reacted to the “Game of Thrones” tweet calling for “quiet in the realm” as they prepared for the premiere of the fourth episode.

2. Arya turned down Gendry’s marriage proposal.

caption Gendry proposes marriage to Arya. source Helen Sloan/HBO

9:29 p.m. ET – over 4,800 mentions.

Dany names Gendry Lord of Storm’s End as he is the last surviving Baratheon. Gendry is smitten with Arya after the two slept together prior to the Battle of Winterfell, and proceeds to look for her during the celebration. When he finds her, he tells her that he wants her to be his lady and proposes marriage. Arya tells him, “That’s not me,” and kisses him before leaving.

1. Cersei had Missandei executed.

caption Cersei executes Missandei. source HBO

10:19 p.m. ET – over 8,300 mentions.

Missandei was captured when Euron attacked Dany’s fleet. Dany and her troops confront Cersei and demand she surrender and return Missandei. But Cersei tells them that unless they surrender, Missandei will die. Before being executed by the Mountain, Cersei asks if Missandei has any final words. “Dracarys,” she yells.

Cersei: "Do you have any last words?"

“Game of Thrones” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.