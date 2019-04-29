HBO’s teaser for the next ‘Game of Thrones’ episode shows the threat our heroes will grapple with after the Battle of Winterfell

- source
- Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones.”
- HBO’s eighth season of “Game of Thrones” continues next week with episode four, directed by David Nutter.
- After the Battle of Winterfell on episode three, titled “The Long Night,” Daenerys Targaryen is setting her sights on King’s Landing and Cersei Lannister.
- With the Night King defeated, the Northern forces will need to turn South.
- “We have won the great war,” Daenerys says in the trailer. “Now we will win the last war.”
