HBO’s teaser for the next ‘Game of Thrones’ episode shows the threat our heroes will grapple with after the Battle of Winterfell

By
Kim Renfro, Insider
-
Cersei will be the next challenge for Daenerys.

caption
Cersei will be the next challenge for Daenerys.
source
HBO

  • Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones.”
  • HBO’s eighth season of “Game of Thrones” continues next week with episode four, directed by David Nutter.
  • After the Battle of Winterfell on episode three, titled “The Long Night,” Daenerys Targaryen is setting her sights on King’s Landing and Cersei Lannister.
  • With the Night King defeated, the Northern forces will need to turn South.
  • “We have won the great war,” Daenerys says in the trailer. “Now we will win the last war.”
  • Watch the preview for the episode below.
  • Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.