9 new ‘Game of Thrones’ photos show Team Daenerys reeling after Cersei’s devastating move last week

caption Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister on “Game of Thrones.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones.”

HBO released new photos for Sunday’s fifth episode of “Game of Thrones” season eight, which still has no announced title.

The 80-minute episode was directed by Miguel Sapochnik (“The Battle of the Bastards,” “The Winds of Winter,” “The Long Night”).

Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

The second-to-last “Game of Thrones” episode airs on HBO this Sunday, and new photos show the coming fight between Cersei Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen, and Jon Snow’s armies.

Directed by Miguel Sapochnik, who helmed this season’s Battle of Winterfell as well as several other iconic episodes (“Hardhome,” “The Battle of the Bastards,” “The Winds of Winter”), this penultimate chapter will be 80 minutes long.

Keep reading for a look at what’s in store for our remaining characters.

Following the execution of Missandei, Daenerys is grieving and consumed with fury.

caption Daenerys’ braids have come undone following the death of Missandei. source HBO

Her usually immaculately braided hair now looks lank and undone. Daenerys’ braids were a connection to her time with the Dothraki, who believed warriors would only cut their braids when they lost a battle.

Grey Worm is also mourning Missandei, and will likely want to still lead the fight into King’s Landing.

caption Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm. source Helen Sloan/HBO

Grey Worm has always been a loyal lieutenant for Daenerys, and is going to want vengeance on Missandei’s behalf.

Tyrion looks concerned, which tracks with his conversations about her mental state on the last episode.

caption Peter Dinklage as Tyrion. source Helen Sloan/HBO

Tyrion and Varys discussed the treasonous prospect of supporting Jon Snow’s claim to the Iron Throne instead. Tyrion’s negotiation with Cersei was a last resort effort to keep Daenerys on top, but that went sideways. Now what will he do?

Varys is walking with Jon on the beach in this shot. Are they having a casual chat about the Targaryen line of succession?

caption This looks like the beaches of Dragonstone. source HBO

Varys knows the truth about Jon Snow’s parentage – but Jon thinks that secret was left in the Winterfell godswood.

Jon and Davos will be in the thick of the coming fight for King’s Landing.

caption Liam Cunningham and Kit Harington as Davos and Jon, respectively from left. source Helen Sloan/HBO

They both look worried, and rightfully so, given how outnumbered they now are against Cersei’s forces.

Davos, Jon, and Tyrion are facing the entire Golden Company army.

caption They’re facing the gates of King’s Landing. source HBO

This group of mercenaries is made of 20,000 soldiers, all of whom are ready for battle. Jon and Daenerys’ soldiers are still recovering from the Battle of Winterfell.

The Golden Company is led by Harry Strickland.

caption Harry Strickland is the captain of this mercenary group. source HBO

He was hired by Cersei to fight for King’s Landing. It’s interesting to see them outside the city walls, but perhaps the plan is to meet their opponents in the field as a way to draw in Daenerys’ remaining dragon.

Euron is still with his fleet, where he hopes to shoot down the last living dragon in Westeros.

caption Euron wants to take down a second dragon. source HBO

Euron will be tracking Daenerys and Drogon’s movements in the sky, based on the teaser trailer for next week’s episode.

And Cersei remains safely inside with her protector, the undead Mountain.

caption Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister on “Game of Thrones.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

Cersei seemingly has the upper hand right now, but will it last? We’ll have to wait and see on Sunday.