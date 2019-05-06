Next week’s ‘Game of Thrones’ episode will feature the final battle of the whole series. Watch the new teaser here.

- source
- HBO
- Warning: Spoilers ahead for HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”
- The final season of “Game of Thrones” continues next week with a major battle in King’s Landing.
- HBO has confirmed the episode will be 80 minutes, and it’s directed by Miguel Sapochnik, who helmed the past episodes “The Winds of Winter,” “The Battle of the Bastards,” and “The Long Night.”
- The episode is not yet titled, but all signs point to this being the last major battle episode of the whole series.
- Based on the teaser, Queen Cersei and Euron Greyjoy are making their stand against the last of the Stark and Targaryen armies.
- Watch the preview for the episode below.
