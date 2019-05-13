RANKED: The 5 most talked-about moments from the penultimate ‘Game of Thrones’ episode

caption Grey Worm fights in King’s Landing. source Helen Sloan/HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode five, “The Bells.”

Sunday’s episode of the HBO show centered Daenerys Targaryen’s attack on King’s Landing.

Dany destroyed the city even after they rang the bells in surrender.

Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

Daenerys Targaryen and her army attacked King’s Landing during Sunday’s episode of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

As Dany, Drogon, and her army destroyed the city, survivors in King’s Landing rang the city bells in surrender. Upon hearing the bells, Dany was set off, and she continued to burn the city down. She’s poised to take her place on the Iron Throne, but it appears that she may have lost some of her supporters in the process.

The social-media-monitoring platform Brandwatch found more than 350,000 “Thrones”-related mentions on Twitter as it aired on HBO and found the moments when the reactions peaked.

Here were the five most talked-about moments from the fifth episode of “Game of Thrones” season eight:

5. Jaime and Euron fought to the death.

caption Jaime fought Euron. source Helen Sloan/HBO

9:55 p.m. ET – over 4,900 mentions.

As Jaime attempted to save Cersei from death, he ran into Euron in a grotto outside of the city. Euron taunted him over the fact that he slept with Cersei and the two fought. Euron stabbed Jaime multiple times, but Jaime managed to stand up and dealt the final blow to Euron with a stab through the stomach.

Actual footage of Euron and Jaime fighting pic.twitter.com/HrkADZ7o21 — Nap Queen (@carolynmydear) May 13, 2019

4. Dany ignored the city’s bells.

caption Dany destroyed King’s Landing. source HBO

9:50 p.m. ET – over 5,000 mentions.

Tyrion told Dany that the city would ring its bells in surrender. Instead of letting the civilians live when she heard the bells, Dany continued to destroy the city and burn it to the ground.

3. Jaime and Cersei died together beneath the Red Keep.

caption Cersei and Jaime died together. source Helen Sloan/HBO

10:17 p.m. ET – over 7,100 mentions.

Jaime managed to reunite with his twin sister and longtime-lover, and the two made their way under the Red Keep in an effort to escape King’s Landing. But their exit was blocked by fallen rubble. Cersei began to cry because she didn’t want her or her baby to die, and the two held each other as the floors caved in and they were crushed beneath the rubble.

how i look after telling the world for the whole week that Jaime had left Brienne and was ridding to King's Landing only to kill Cersei #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/AH6fnDE5ik — im dead but loki isnt ४ (@c_h_a_o_t_i_c_) May 13, 2019

2. Arya defied odds and survived the attack on King’s Landing.

caption Arya found a horse and rode out of the city. source Helen Sloan/HBO

10:20 p.m. ET – over 8,800 mentions.

Arya entered the city with the Hound but he convinced her to leave and save herself. As she ran out of the city, she was caught up in the destruction. She managed to avoid being crushed or burned alive and rode out of the city to safety.

Arya after being blown up for about the 50th time at King’s Landing…#GoT pic.twitter.com/piGvVO160C — Michael Hayes (@JaegoMyEggo) May 13, 2019

1. Fans were left shocked by the episode.

caption Jon saw wildfire. source HBO

10:24 p.m. ET – over 13,000 mentions.

Fans went into the episode with some expectations of how the battle would take place, but many were surprised by Dany “snapping” and destroying the city.

Read more: ‘Game of Thrones’ fully leaned into a popular theory about Daenerys, and fans are severely disappointed

ok #Daenerys snapped bc she lost so much. But like that?? Why make her the saviour of slaves, defender of the North etc just to make her look bad at the end? And #Cersei is THE tyrant but sure let's make Dany the villain here ????‍♀️????‍♀️ she deserves better writing #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/DU7zIF3QtW — mridulika #MeOutNow (@bbyjustsayhiss) May 13, 2019

“Game of Thrones” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.