The 5 most talked-about moments from the ‘Game of Thrones’ series finale, ranked

caption Arya, Bran, and Sansa Stark. source Macall B. Polay/HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode six, “The Iron Throne.”

Sunday’s episode of the HBO show served as the series finale.

There was one surprise death, while other characters shockingly survived.

Sunday’s episode of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” was an emotional farewell for the fans who have stuck by the series for eight seasons.

There were shocking deaths and stunning revelations, including Jon murdering Daenerys, Bran Stark being voted king, Sansa Stark claiming independence for the North, and Jon Snow riding off with the Free Folk after being sentenced to the Night’s Watch.

The social-media-monitoring platform Brandwatch found more than 440,000 “Thrones”-related mentions on Twitter as it aired on HBO and found the moments when the reactions peaked.

Here were the five most talked-about moments from the series finale of “Game of Thrones.”

5. Jon stabbed Daenerys

caption Jon holds a dying Daenerys. source HBO

9:41 p.m. ET – over 5,300 mentions.

Jon struggled to decide whether he should let Daenerys rule or take action to stop her, but when she wouldn’t relent on her plan to rule the world, he tricked her with a kiss and then stabbed her.

When her living dragon, Drogon, entered the throne room and saw her dead body, he proceeded to burn the Iron Throne, pick Daenerys up in his talons, and fly away.

Me when Jon kissed Dany only to stab her five seconds later #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/IbjXX1JznL — ivy (@isthatdejavuu) May 20, 2019

4. Bran Stark was voted to be King of the Six Kingdoms of Westeros

caption Bran is king. source HBO

10:00 p.m. ET – over 6,500 mentions.

Bran Stark didn’t want to be king, but with Daenerys dead, Westeros needed a new ruler, and Tyrion proposed that the youngest living Stark take the mantle.

As a council of surviving lords and ladies of Westeros voted Bran to lead the kingdoms, Sansa decided to keep the North independent. Bran accepted his new responsibility and named Tyrion his Hand.

Bran in the throne room after knowing all along he was destined to be king#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/U6adXjvBvI — Gay in the mountains (@Jack_I_Swear) May 20, 2019

3. Fans were excited about ‘Game of Thrones’ returning for the last time

caption Arya Stark sailing to what’s “west of Westeros” on the “Game of Thrones” series finale. source HBO

9:00 p.m. ET – over 7,000 mentions.

The “Game of Thrones” finale was an emotional farewell for fans, but they were waiting in anticipation to see how this story would come to an end.

I’M NOT READY pic.twitter.com/UpzzLOs8bS — Luciana loves Tony Stark 3000 (@SIZZLERGRANDE) May 20, 2019

2. Jon and Ghost were reunited

caption Jon pats Ghost. source HBO

10:17 p.m. ET – over 7,600 mentions.

Fans were mad when Jon Snow didn’t even give Ghost a proper goodbye following the Battle of Winterfell, but Jon made up for it by patting his direwolf when he arrives at Castle Black as a new member of the Night’s Watch.

1. Fans realized ‘Game of Thrones’ was done for good

caption Jon is sentenced to serve the Night’s Watch. source Helen Sloan/HBO

10:22 p.m. ET – over 16,000 mentions.

After eight seasons and 73 episodes, “Game of Thrones” finally ended. Millions of people tuned in to watch the show live over the years on Sunday nights and share in the experience with other viewers online, but now fans will have to turn to something else to watch.