The final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ has an exact premiere date at last — watch the new teaser here

caption Jon, Arya, and Sansa in “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

The final season of “Game of Thrones” will premiere on April 14.

A new teaser shows Jon Snow, Arya Stark, and Sansa Stark in the Winterfell crypts.

This eighth season is only six episodes long, which means the finale should be on May 19 if HBO doesn’t skip any Sundays.

HBO announced the date ahead of the premiere for “True Detective” season three.

This final season of the long-running series will be six episodes long, as opposed to its previous standard 10 episode seasons. Despite having fewer installments, those episodes are reported to all be longer than an hour, with some possibly at “feature” length.

In a brief clip of the new seasons, released last week during the Golden Globes, HBO showed Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow arriving in Winterfell.

They are greeted by Sansa Stark, who told Dany, “Winterfell is yours, Your Grace.” This is a direct callback to the first-ever “Game of Thrones” episode, on which Ned Stark welcomed King Robert Baratheon to the castle and told him Winterfell was his.

With the season premiere coming April 14, that should place the finale episode at May 19 (if HBO doesn’t skip any weeks of episodes). In the meantime, you can read INSIDER’s key predictions for the final season here.

Watch the full new teaser below:

