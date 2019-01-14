Fans are beside themselves after new ‘Game of Thrones’ teaser shows Jon and Arya together

caption Jon Snow and Arya Stark together on the first season of “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

HBO’s latest “Game of Thrones” season eight promo video features Jon Snow, Arya, and Sansa together.

This is the first time fans have seen Jon and Arya in the same room since the first season.

Jon gifted Arya her sword, Needle, and now the new teasers shows both grown-up Stark kids drawing their swords to fight the coming cold.

People are, understandably, emotional.

This isn’t actual season eight footage, though, so the true reunion is still to come.

Nearly eight years ago, the second-ever “Game of Thrones” episode aired and Jon Snow gifted his beloved little sister Arya a sword, “Needle.” Now, in a new HBO teaser for the coming eighth and final season, Jon and Arya are back together at Winterfell.

Though the footage is for promotional purposes, and not an actual scene from the coming six episodes, fans were still thrilled to see Jon and his little sister (well, technically cousin) in the same place. The two walked in the Winterfell crypts, alongside Sansa, until they reached three statues of themselves. While this is a foreboding sign, we shouldn’t take it as a hint that all three Starks will die in the coming war.

Read more: The new ‘Game of Thrones’ teaser had a fantastic throwback to the very first episode and Jon Snow’s birth mother

Instead, this tableau of the Winterfell crypts with the creeping White Walker cold is likely meant to show us the theme of the coming season. The Starks, reunited again in the North, will have to rise against the Night King and his army. Winter is here, the dead are on the doorstep, and fans can barely contain themselves with excitement.

Just seeing Jon and Arya together was enough to open the floodgates.

AM I DREAMING OR IS THIS REALLY JON AND ARYA ON THE SAME SCREEN? #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/0xkR0qPXI4 — brəə ⚜️ (@kylotargaryenx) January 14, 2019

Jon and Arya together?! I am not crying you are crying ???? #GameOfThrones #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/T4Gl8noCpu — ΚρυφοΤαργκάριαν (@Secretargaryen) January 14, 2019

ok wait can we just talk about how this is the first time in forever we’ve seen jon and arya together pic.twitter.com/qM9c0GgzbB — osha (@oshawildling) January 14, 2019

Getting so many feelings seeing Jon and Arya together again in that teaser #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/3dYWvPX6nE — Isabelle (@wanderingbelle) January 14, 2019

The Arya/Jon reunion is the main event for season 8. It better be 34 minutes long and Mariah Carey better be singing in the background and there better be fireworks going off as Jon and Arya run in slow motion to embrace each other. And everyone around them better cry pic.twitter.com/QMBNQr8GBh — Talisa Rights (@aegxnVI) January 7, 2019

How the eff am I supposed to sleep now. Now all I wanna do is go read ADWD and get hype for the Jon and Arya reunion — Shelly (@TheLadyShelly) January 14, 2019

JON AND ARYA IN ONE FUCKING FRAME AFTER 8 YEARS….. I AM CRYING. pic.twitter.com/UdKJGgEJXN — Nymeria Stark (@nymeriawoIf) January 14, 2019

Things got even more emotional when they both turned in a protective stance in front of Sansa.

Jon and Arya on a screen together protecting Sansa together I’m not crying your crying — d//elizabeth (@naughtysansa) January 14, 2019

Needle was Robb and Bran and Rickon, her mother and her father, even Sansa. Needle was Jon Snow's smile.

– Arya Stark#GameOfThrones #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/V2ac0gpEiG — ∴needle∴ (@withepointyend) January 14, 2019

JON ???????? AND ???????? ARYA ???????? DRAWING ???????? SWORDS ???????? TOGETHER ???????? https://t.co/ZGnM2TebLe — Have a biscuit, Potter ???? (@DeliaDumbledore) January 14, 2019

jon and arya pulling their swords with sansa in the middle surrounding her? we love them protecting their queen. — kinsey (@softkastle) January 14, 2019

did yall fucking notice how both jon and arya's immediate reaction to oncoming danger is drawing their swords and getting in front of sansa to protect her i- pic.twitter.com/88AVqH25uM — ana (@alaynestoned) January 14, 2019

The Mood for 2019 is jon snow and arya stark drawing their swords as they step in front of sansa like ‘protect the queen’ and that’s that — maj (@obi_wan_katnobi) January 14, 2019

Jon and Arya drawing their swords and stepping in front of Sansa is my current aesthetic. #ForTheThrone #GameOfThrones — Too School For Cool (@MadMakNY) January 14, 2019

We’ll have to wait for the final episodes to see the real Jon and Arya reunion, but in the meantime this is a satisfying fix. The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” begins Sunday, April 14.