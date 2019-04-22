Every new change in the ‘Game of Thrones’ opening credits you might have missed

caption Daenerys and her dragons are featured on the new “Game of Thrones” opening credits. source HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

“Game of Thrones” season eight features a new version of the show’s iconic opening credits.

In addition to the major overhaul we saw on episode one this season, each week there are small new details being added.

From the Red Wedding motif to the moving blue tiles representing the Army of the Dead, keep reading to see all the latest updates made to the opening credits.

Starting on the premiere of “Game of Thrones” season eight, HBO’s iconic opening credits sequence got a major makeover with new animation of the main castles in Westeros. But in addition to those obvious thematic changes, it appears as though each week will bring small tweaks to the format.

Keep reading for a look at all the changes made to the “Game of Thrones” season eight credits (so far).

For seven seasons, the “astrolabe” bands told the story of major historical events in “Game of Thrones” history.

caption The start of the credits from the season seven finale. source HBO

Starting with Aegon Targaryen’s conquest of the Seven Kingdoms, and going to Robert’s Rebellion and then the War of the Five Kings, the credits used to highlight three events that were precursors to the current fight against the Army of the Dead.

Now the first major event shown is the Night King taking down the Wall.

caption The opening credits for “Game of Thrones” had a new animation on season eight. source HBO

The old credits showed everything in chronological order, but now it’s working backwards.

You can see a row of the Army of the Dead in the lower right corner and ravens flying off from the top left side. Those likely represent Bran’s ravens and also the brothers of the Night’s Watch.

The Night King used the undead-Viserion to bring down part of the Wall on the seventh season finale.

caption His ice-dragon is no joke. source HBO

The destruction of the Wall, which has stood for thousands of years, is one of the biggest catastrophes Westeros has ever seen.

The next event shown is the Red Wedding.

caption The Red Wedding motif on the new credits. source HBO

On this band, a dead wolf (Lady Catelyn) hangs from the towers of the Twins (House Frey’s castle) while a Flayed Man (House Bolton) holds up another wolf’s head (King Robb Stark).

To the left, a lion (Tywin Lannister) holds a fish in its jaws (House Tully).

In case you need a brutal reminder, Robb was beheaded after his death.

caption Robb Stark’s body with Grey Wind’s head. source hbogo.com

The Freys sewed his direwolf’s head onto Robb’s body and paraded it through the castle grounds.

The last event comes from the first season finale: The birth of Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons.

caption The last event shown on the astrolabe. source HBO

On this band, we see the red comet and three small dragons flying next to a large dragon (which represents Daenerys herself, Mother of Dragons).

The birth of Dany’s dragons marked a resurgence of magic in the world of “Game of Thrones.”

caption Daenerys and baby Drogon on “Game of Thrones” season one. source HBO/”Game of Thrones”

Though the White Walkers had already begun their march south and other inklings of magical events were present, it was the miraculous birth of dragons that really pushed the world into new history-making territory.

For the premiere episode of season eight, the credits showed the Army of the Dead creeping towards Last Hearth.

caption The blue tiles coming from the Wall represent the Night King’s army. source HBO

Last Hearth is the castle of House Umber. By the end of the episode, we learned the Night King’s army had reached the castle and killed all within.

On episode two, the blue tiles were now entirely swarming Last Hearth.

caption The Army of the Dead had made its way past House Umber’s stronghold. source HBO

The credits are tracking the movement of the Army of the Dead using those blue tiles. Next week, we can expect to see them right outside the gates of Winterfell.

This is how Winterfell looked on the first episode of season eight:

caption Winterfell is where our living heroes are making their last stand. source HBO

We saw the House Stark castle overview with the main keep and godswood.

By episode two, new defenses were shown around the castle.

caption Winterfell in the credits for season eight, episode two, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.” source HBO

As Queen Daenerys, Jon Snow, and their armies prepared for the coming battle, the credits reflected updates made to the castle grounds. We now see the trenches built on each border of Winterfell.

What state will Winterfell be in after the epic fight ahead? We’ll have to wait until next Sunday to know for certain.

