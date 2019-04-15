Some ‘Game of Thrones’ fans were outraged after HBO and Hulu outages prevented them from watching the season premiere

caption Fans took to social media Sunday night to say they were experiencing issues with HBO while trying to watch the season premiere to “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

“Game of Thrones” returned to television Sunday night for its highly anticipated eighth and final season.

However, global outages appeared to affect some HBO and Hulu accounts, meaning many viewers were unable to stream the episode.

Some affected viewers took to social media to vent their frustrations.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

An estimated one billion viewers tuned into the premiere of the final season of “Game of Thrones” Sunday night, but some were left frustrated and unable to watch due to reported streaming outages happening around the world.

Reports that customers were experiencing trouble accessing the “Game of Thrones” premiere started to come in to outages tracking site Down Detector as the premiere’s 9 p.m. Eastern start time drew near. The reports spanned the globe, including the US, Europe, and Latin America.

Read more: This website will automatically spoil ‘Game of Thrones’ for your friends every week for just $0.99

Fans took to social media Sunday night to say they were experiencing issues with multiple streaming services while trying to watch “Game of Thrones,” including HBO GO, HBO Now, and Hulu. Some viewers voiced outrage that HBO wasn’t able to properly prepare for the inundation of fans in the two years since the last “Games of Thrones” season aired, while others blamed Hulu.

Hulu did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. A spokesman for HBO told Business Insider that the network hadn’t heard of anyone experiencing issues with HBO GO in the US, although Down Detector shows issues in the US, mostly around New York City.

“We did not experience any service outages on HBO GO or HBO NOW in the U.S. during last night’s Game of Thrones season 8 premiere,” an HBO spokesperson told Business Insider. “We are aware of a small number of comments on social media but are not able to speak to those individual circumstances.”

In a tweet posted shortly before Games of Thrones was scheduled to air, HBO GO told fans in Latin America to connect to a live chat on HBO’s site to try to resolve their issues.

You had two years to fix this.. #shame — Pablo Flores (@pabloflc) April 15, 2019

You had 2 fu…ing years to prepare for this massive streaming and #hbogodown at GOT season 8 premiere!! ???????????? — Carola Tamayo (@CarolaTmy) April 15, 2019

Whop is having me ask Twitter- is anyone’s HBO down due to comcast outages we are NOT WELL OVER HERE pic.twitter.com/MdEWDr4Kuy — Caris Conner (@carisconner) April 15, 2019

Hey @hulu_support @hulu shutting down your phone and chat support because you can’t deliver on providing @HBO for people who want to watch GoT #megaFAIL #WinterHasCom pic.twitter.com/6LunJulf1s — Moe Gomez (@amhas) April 15, 2019

Why tf is no on on fu**ing @hulu for going down when it’s needed ! Like are you guys really doing this now ! — SHADOW (@ShadowISombra) April 15, 2019

Any issues appear to have since been resolved – according to Down Detector, there have been only a handful of outage reports for HBO Go and Hulu as of Monday morning.