‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 premiere leaked early on DirecTV Now and fans are losing it

caption Winter is here. source HBO

HBO’s premiere episode of “Game of Thrones” accidentally leaked online early for DirecTV Now customers.

Whoops.

Customers of DirecTV Now received a push notification letting them know the episode was available a full four hours before the 9 p.m. premiere.

Neither DirecTV Now or HBO got back to INSIDER about the error at the time of this post.

Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

HBO‘s final season of “Game of Thrones” is one of the most hotly anticipated premieres in TV history. The script and plot has been closely guarded, with actors, directors, and crew forced to sign NDAs to keep the season’s secrets safe.

Well, DirecTV Now accidentally jumped the gun by releasing the first episode a full four hours before the set premiere time of 9 p.m. EST on Sunday, April 14. The subscription service is owned by AT&T and includes HBO channels at a premium rate.

caption A screenshot of the episode on DirecTV Now. source DirecTV Now/INSIDER

caption A screenshot of the episode on DirecTV Now. source DirecTV Now/INSIDER

caption No spoilers, but INSIDER confirmed the episode if currently available to stream. source DirecTV Now/INSIDER

Customers of DirecTV Now got a push notification around 5 p.m. EST letting them know the first episode of season eight was currently available. Fans were able to click in and play the entire episode, INSIDER confirmed, which has a current run time with previews of around an hour and five minutes.

People quickly noticed on Twitter and began to share screenshots of the episode to confirm.

So… DirecTV Now lets you watch Game of Thrones already… — Alex Sikora (@axxl) April 14, 2019

So this is season 8. I think @directvnow screwed up. But I get to watch @GameOfThrones 3 hours early. pic.twitter.com/j13hJL1its — Coach Carle (@Coach_Carle) April 14, 2019

Game of thrones just posted on Directv Now four hours early. See you in an hour — Desi Vuillaume (@djvuillaume) April 14, 2019

We won’t include spoilers for the premiere of “Game of Thrones” in this post. DirecTV Now also did not have the title of the premiere episode, which was only called “Ep 1.” The full episode will be on HBO at 9 p.m. EST.

INSIDER has reached out to both DirecTV Now and HBO about the early start, and did not hear back at the time of this post.