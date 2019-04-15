RANKED: The 6 most talked-about moments from the ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 premiere

caption Jon rode a dragon. source HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode one, “Winterfell.”

The new season premiere of the HBO series reunited characters who hadn’t seen each other for years.

It also featured Jon Snow riding a dragon.

The season eight premiere of “Game of Thrones” was full of reunions for the surviving characters in Westeros.

Jon got to see his Stark family again, Jaime and Bran locked eyes, and Arya got to see the Hound and Gendry once again.

The premiere also wasted no time in having Jon learn his true parentage.

Social-media monitoring platform Brandwatch found more than 344,000 “Thrones”-related mentions on Twitter during the premiere as it aired on HBO and found the moments when the reactions peaked.

Here are the six most talked-about moments from the “Game of Thrones” season eight premiere:

6. Arya watched Daenerys and her army arrive.

caption Arya Stark watches the army arrive. source HBO

9:08 p.m. EST – over 5,600 mentions

Arya stood outside the castle walls to watch the army’s arrival at Winterfell. She was visibly excited to see Jon and couldn’t hold back a smile when she saw Gendry, but she didn’t look so thrilled to see the Hound entering Winterfell. The last time she saw the Hound, she’d left him for dead.

5. Sam learned that Daenerys killed his father and brother and then had to tell Jon Snow who his real parents were.

caption Daenerys tells Sam she killed his father and brother. source HBO

9:51 p.m. EST – nearly 6,500 mentions

When Daenerys first meets Sam, she thanks him for saving Jorah’s life. But just as abruptly, she reveals that his father wouldn’t bend the knee to her and implied that he was dead. Sam became upset, even though his father was horrible to him, but tried to make light of the situation and said he could go home now that his brother was the lord. Dany then told him that his brother stood with their father. Sam started to cry and left.

After experiencing that emotional turmoil, he had to tell Jon Snow that he was the son of Prince Rhaegar Targaryen (Daenerys’ brother) and Lyanna Stark (Ned’s sister), and therefore heir to the Iron Throne.

4. Fans were excited about the new opening sequence featuring winter scenes.

caption The new opening credits have the Wall. source HBO

9:05 pm EST – over 8,200 mentions

Many people also freaked out over the show’s new opening credits, which included the Wall and the giant hole in it made by the Night King. People also noticed that winter came to the kingdom as the map of Westeros in the credits featured snowy scenes. The opening will change every week to reflect the march of The Night King.

3. People were just excited that “Game of Thrones” was back after nearly two years and went wild as the episode began.

caption Cersei Lannister is happy with her army. source HBO

9:00pm EST – nearly 11,000 mentions

“Game of Thrones” fans have been waiting since the season seven finale in August 2017 for HBO’s drama series to return and after nearly two years, the show finally returned.

2. Fans freaked out when the cloaked rider turned out to be Jaime Lannister.

caption Jaime riding into Winterfell. source HBO

9:56pm EST – over 12,000 mentions

Towards the end of the episode, the camera followed a cloaked rider entering Winterfell with a processional of people. Upon entering the castle walls, the rider took off his hood and revealed himself to be Jaime Lannister.

1. It was exciting to see Jaime in Winterfell, but fans freaked out even more when Jaime and Bran locked eyes in the Winterfell courtyard.

caption Jaime was surprised to see Bran. source HBO

9:58pm EST – with over 14,000 mentions

Jaime is surprised to see Bran sitting in the courtyard when he arrives at Winterfell. Jaime tried to kill Bran and pushed him out of a tower after the child saw him sleeping with Cersei on the series premiere. But Bran didn’t die. He became paralyzed and has “greensight,” so he was expecting Jaime.

