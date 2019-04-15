Here’s a complete guide to all the meaningful reunions on the season 8 premiere episode of ‘Game of Thrones’

caption Having been in Essos for many seasons, Arya Stark was treated to a number of reunions on the eighth season premiere. source Helen Sloan/HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode one, “Winterfell.”

Many major characters had emotional or meaningful reunions on the eighth season premiere.

Here’s a complete guide to all those relationships, including the last time those characters had seen each other.

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” returned Sunday night with a dramatic and very sentimental season eight premiere.

Many major characters were reunited for the first time in many years – and, for fans, many seasons. Family members embraced and old friends bantered playfully.

Keep reading to understand the relationships, why they matter, and see the last time those characters had seen each other onscreen.

Jon Snow has a tender moment with his supposed half-brother, Bran Stark.

caption They’re actually cousins — but in this scene, only Bran is aware of that fact. source HBO

The newest episode begins with Jon Snow’s arrival back home in Winterfell, riding alongside Daenerys Targaryen and her army.

As soon as Jon passes through Winterfell’s familiar gates, he rushes over to Bran Stark and plants a protective, brotherly kiss on his forehead.

“Look at you,” Jon says. “You’re a man.”

“Almost,” Bran replies.

Jon hadn’t seen Bran since the beginning of season one, when the little lord was in a coma.

caption He said goodbye to Bran on season one, episode two. source HBO

Jon said goodbye to Bran – who was in a coma after Jaime Lannister pushed him out a window – before Jon left to join the Night’s Watch.

“I know we always talked about seeing the Wall together. But you’ll be able to visit me at Castle Black when you’re better,” he said to Bran, unsure of whether Bran would even survive his fall. “We can go out walking beyond the Wall, if you’re not afraid.”

In a strikingly similar moment, Jon even gave Bran a kiss on the forehead.

Jon also has a sweet moment with Sansa Stark — before tensions flare.

caption Jon and Sansa also believe they are siblings. source HBO

Though they’re happy to see each other, Jon and Sansa go on to have some disagreements on this episode.

Jon hadn’t seen his supposed half-sister since he went to meet Daenerys, leaving Sansa in charge of Winterfell.

caption Jon made Sansa the Lady of Winterfell on season seven, episode two. source HBO

Jon and Sansa have been close allies since he helped her reclaim Winterfell from the Boltons. They have great mutual respect and trust, but haven’t seen each other since early season seven – and Jon has made a lot of controversial decisions in that time.

Sansa and Tyrion Lannister reminisce on their time together in King’s Landing.

caption Sansa and Tyrion had an arranged marriage on season three. source HBO

After a tense meeting with the leaders and lords of Winterfell, Tyrion Lannister approaches his former wife. Because Sansa recognizes that Tyrion has always been kind to her, she allows him to approach.

“Lady of Winterfell,” Tyrion says. “Has a nice ring to it.”

“So does Hand of the Queen,” Sansa replies. “Depending on the queen, I suppose.”

They exchange some banter about the last time they saw each other, Tyrion praises Sansa’s survival skills, and Sansa even lectures Tyrion on his strategic blind spots: “I used to think you were the cleverest man alive.”

They last saw each other just before Sansa fled King’s Landing, fearing repercussion for Joffrey Baratheon’s death.

caption Joffrey dies on his own wedding day on season four, episode two. Tyrion and Sansa are wrongfully blamed. source HBO

Tyrion and Sansa had an arranged marriage, but as he refused to force himself on her, it was never consummated. They had mutual respect for one another, but never love or lust.

Next, Jon reunites with Arya Stark, his favorite sibling.

caption Arya and Jon always shared a special bond. source HBO

“You used to be taller,” Arya tells Jon after sneaking up on him.

Their reunion echoes their last encounter on season one. The two embrace while Jon lifts Arya off the ground; Jon then praises Arya for still having the sword he gave her.

Like with Bran, Jon hadn’t seen Arya since he left for the Wall on season one.

caption They say goodbye on season one, episode two. source HBO

“I’m going to miss you,” Jon told Arya, right before he left to join the Night’s Watch.

During that fateful meeting, he also gifted Arya with her beloved sword and gave her some iconic advice: “Stick them with the pointy end.”

Theon Greyjoy manages to rescue his sister, Yara.

caption Yara had been held captive by Euron Greyjoy. source HBO

Much of Theon’s storyline on season seven revolved around his desire to rescue Yara from their sadistic uncle.

Theon watched his sister get captured early on season seven.

caption Theon suffers from PTSD. source HBO

Daenerys’s fleet was attacked by Euron Greyjoy on season seven, episode two, with Theon and Yara on board.

Thanks to Theon’s experiences with extreme trauma, he was triggered by the violence and fled, instead of attempting to rescue his sister.

Arya runs into the Hound in the armory.

caption The Hound and Arya Stark reunite on the “Game of Thrones” season eight premiere. source Helen Sloan/HBO

When Arya goes to request a personalized weapon, she finds the Hound (aka Sandor Clegane), with whom she has a deep yet complicated connection.

“I heard you were here,” the Hound says when he sees Arya. “You left me to die.”

“First I robbed you,” she replies.

“You’re a cold little bitch, aren’t you?” he says. “I guess that’s why you’re still alive.”

Arya refused to kill the Hound at the end of season four.

caption The Hound nearly died on the season four finale. source HBO

While Arya is traveling with the Hound, Brienne of Tarth challenges him and they duel. She defeats him and leaves him for dead.

Even though the Hound was one of the first names on Arya’s list of targets, she refused to kill him. He tried to provoke her into ending his suffering – even tried begging her – but she had clearly come to care for him. She took his gold and left him instead.

Soon after, Arya recreates some classic banter with her old friend, Gendry.

caption Gendry used to tease Arya by calling her “m’lady.” source HBO

When Arya tells Gendry that he’s gotten better at his craft, he replies, “So have you. I mean, you look – good.”

Arya then suggests that Gendry stay close to the forge for warmth, and he counters with, “Is that a command, Lady Stark?”

“Don’t call me that,” Arya replies.

“As you wish, m’lady,” he says.

Their whole exchange mirrors former conversations they’ve had and jokes they’ve shared.

Arya and Gendry were forced to separate when he was sold to Melisandre.

caption Arya last saw Gendry on season three, episode six. source HBO

The two spent a lot of time together throughout seasons two and three. Arya even saved Gendry’s life a few times, when she tricked Lannister soldiers into sparing his life and helped her friends escape Harrenhal.

After traveling together, the two developed a close bond. Gendry would tease her about her high-born status and call her “m’lady.”

They last saw each other near the end of season three, when the Brotherhood Without Banners sold Gendry to Melisandre, who used him for blood magic. Arya desperately tried to stop them; she even temporarily added Melisandre, Beric Dondarrion, and Thoros of Myr to her list of targets out of anger.

Jorah Mormont seeks out his savior, Samwell Tarly.

caption Jorah praises Sam for saving him when everyone else refused. source HBO

Jorah brings Daenerys to the Winterfell library to introduce her to Samwell, who saved his life at the Citadel.

Sam had previously saved Jorah’s life early on season seven.

caption Sam and Jorah said goodbye on season seven, episode three. source HBO

During his time at the Citadel, Sam discovered a cure for Jorah’s hypothetically incurable illness: Greyscale. He risked his life and reputation to attempt curing Jorah – and it worked.

They said goodbye on the following episode and Jorah returned to Daenerys’ side.

“Perhaps our paths will cross again,” Jorah said.

“I hope they do,” Sam replied.

The end of the episode teased a tense reunion between Jaime Lannister and Bran Stark.

caption At the end of season seven, Jaime abandoned his sister to fight alongside the Starks in Winterfell. source HBO

When Jaime arrives in Winterfell at the end of the premiere, he catches sight of Bran in his wheelchair.

The fateful encounter between these two characters on the show’s pilot was arguably the catalyst for the entire series.

Jaime pushed Bran out a window, nearly killing him, on the very first episode of “Game of Thrones.”

caption Jaime and Bran have been major players since the show’s beginning. source HBO

On the series premiere, Bran stumbled upon Jaime having sex with his twin sister, Cersei.

In order to prevent their secret from getting out, Jaime pushed Bran out a high window in hopes of killing him. Bran survived, but lost the use of his legs.