The first teaser trailer for the final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ is here and it shows a war waging between fire and ice

caption A dragon becomes slowly covered in ice in the first teaser trailer for “Game of Thrones” season eight. source HBO

The first teaser trailer for the final season of “Game of Thrones” is here!



It shows a dragon and direwolf become overtaken by ice while a lion gets consumed by fire. It’s a tease of a battle brewing between Dany, the North, the Lannisters, and the Night King we expect to occur next season.



Season eight of “Game of Thrones” will debut in April 2019. Watch the first teaser below.

Winter is nearly here! HBO released the first teaser trailer for the final season of “Game of Thrones.”

Though there’s no new footage of the show, we see an intense war waging between ice and fire. It’s a nice nod to the show’s source material, George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” book series.

The teaser was reportedly first shown at a “Game of Thrones” panel at Comic Con Experience (CCXP) in Brazil.

First, watch it here:

All good? Let’s point out a few things you may have noticed.

The teaser shows a dragon and direwolf overtaken by ice on one side of a table while a lion gets consumed by fire at the opposite end.

caption We don’t like the sight of the direwolf, the Stark house sigil, frozen in ice. Is this representative of an impending death to Jon’s loyal direwolf Ghost, of the looming threat of the White Walkers, or both? source HBO

caption The lion is the symbol of the Lannister house. source HBO

It’s all a big tease of a brewing battle between Daenerys, the North, and the Lannisters as they fight each other and the looming threat of the White Walkers during season eight of the HBO series.

As pointed out by our own Kim Renfro, “GoT” composer Djawadi Ramin’s “Winter is Here,” from the season seven finale, can be heard in the teaser.

The short teaser ends with fire and ice meeting at the table’s center to forge a wall in the middle.

caption As the ice and fire converge, it appears to create a wall in the center of the table. Our resident “Game of Thrones” senior reporter, Kim Renfro, believes it may hint at dragonglass. source HBO

Renfro wonders if the two converging is representative of what happens when a wight-dragon fights a regular dragon. If the result is dragonglass, it’s worth noting that’s one of the few ways White Walkers can be killed.

“Game of Thrones” returns to HBO in April. The network has not released an official premiere date yet for season eight.

Our resident "Game of Thrones" expert, Kim Renfro, will be back next year to cover the final season of "Game of Thrones."