New ‘Game of Thrones’ teasers show a long-awaited reunion and even more season 8 footage

HBO just released two new teaser trailers for the eighth and final “Game of Thrones” season.

In one, Jon Snow and Arya Stark stand together in the godswood of Winterfell.

Another features Tyrion addressing a room while Sansa and Daenerys sit behind him.

HBO has gifted fans with new “Game of Thrones” season eight footage. In a set of two new promos (both of which aired on Sunday night as TV spots), we see more of our band of characters as they prepare for the fight of a lifetime.

Not only do the new trailers show more of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen in what look like the crypts of Winterfell, but we also see a highly anticipated reunion between two beloved characters.

The first teaser, titled “Survival,” shows Arya and Jon together:

This teaser opens with a shot of Jon Snow standing in the godswood of Winterfell, and Arya comes into frame behind him.

Jon and Arya have been apart ever since the second episode of season one, when Jon gifted his young half-sister (well, cousin) her sword: Needle.

“Think back to where we started,” Samwell Tarly says in the voiceover.

“And now it’s just us,” Jon replies.

Jon and Sam are also due for a reunion. They haven’t been in the same room since the fifth season, when Sam traveled south just before Jon was assassinated by rebelling men of the Night’s Watch. Those two have a lot to catch up on (including Sam needing to tell Jon the truth about his birth parents).

A second, titled “Together,” features Tyrion talking while Sansa and Daenerys are seated behind him:

“We must fight together now,” Tyrion says. “Or die.”

He appears to be addressing people in the great hall of Winterfell. Just out of focus, Sansa and Daenerys are over his shoulder.

Then we see a mysterious shot of Jon Snow walking away from Daenerys, her back turned to him as she stands in front of flickering firelight. Could this be the moment when they both confront the devastating truth of Jon’s rightful place above Dany in the line of Targaryen succession to the Iron Throne?

Fans will find out after “Game of Thrones” season eight premieres on April 14.