Every detail you might have missed in the new ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 trailer

caption Dany’s dragon Rhaegal is closest to Jon Snow in the new “Game of Thrones” season eight trailer. source HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones” season eight, including speculation of future events.

HBO released the full trailer for the final season of “Game of Thrones.”

We’ve broken down the trailer frame-by-frame to see what revelations are hidden in the footage.

Significant scenes include a shot of Edd, Tormund, and Beric all together, and Gilly with baby Sam in the Winterfell crypts. Plus Cersei’s costume is a call back to earlier seasons, and Jon Snow might ride a dragon.

HBO released the first full-length trailer for “Game of Thrones” season eight, and in it we have the biggest peek yet at what’s to come on the final six episodes of the series. If you haven’t watched the trailer yet, do that now here, then read INSIDER’s frame-by-frame analysis of all the new footage below.

Let’s dive in.

The trailer opens with Arya, seemingly hiding in the dark with an anxious look on her blood-spattered face.

caption Maisie Williams as Arya Stark. source HBO

We know Arya will be in the thick of the Battle at Winterfell, a massive showdown between the Night King and his army of dead and our remaining heroes in the North.

She flees, scampering down a castle hall with her dagger in hand.

caption Arya running for her life. source HBO

What is she running from? Likely enemy forces, but that would mean the army of the dead breaches the walls of Winterfell at some point during the battle. Unless there’s a threat coming from inside the ranks of the living? Unlikely, but with “Game of Thrones” you never know.

“I know death,” Arya says as the trailer cuts to Ser Davos walking the snowy battlements.

caption Liam Cunningham as Ser Davos Seaworth. source HBO

Ser Davos became Jon Snow’s right-hand man when King Stannis was defeated at the end of the fifth season.

“He’s got many faces,” Arya’s voice continues. We then see Varys, Gilly, and baby Sam in Winterfell’s crypts.

caption Gilly and little Sam are crouched in the background, all the way to the left. source HBO

This shot feels very reminscent of the Helm’s Deep battle from “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.”

During the Helm’s Deep battle, women and children and those unable to fight were hidden inside the castle’s deepest rooms, and they had to listen in terror as the fight raged outside.

The Winterfell battle director, Miguel Sapochnik, referenced Helm’s Deep in an Entertainment Weekly feature published on Monday, so this is likely an intentional callback to “The Lord of the Rings.”

“I look forward to seeing this one,” Arya says.

caption Who is Arya talking to? source HBO

The trailer cuts to a much more calm Arya, likely in a pre-battle scene. When she says “this one,” Arya is mostly likely talking to someone about the Night King.

She holds a blade in front of her, and it’s not Needle or the Valyrian steel dagger she acquired on the seventh season. This looks like a new weapon made from dragonglass (a substance known to kill both wights and White Walkers).

Then we move further south to Euron Greyjoy’s fleet of ships.

caption What’s left of the Ironborn’s ships. source HBO

Last we heard, Cersei sent Euron to Essos on a mission. He was going to hire the Golden Company, a legendary army of mercenaries, to fight on Queen Cersei’s behalf.

Looks like he was successful. In this shot, we see a new character named Harry Strickland standing in front of his sellsword troops.

caption This is our first look at the Golden Company. source HBO

As we know from George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” novels, Strickland is the general who leads the Golden Company. He’ll be played on the show by Marc Rissmann.

Cersei is probably looking so smugly happy at the sight of the Golden Company, but she might be overestimating Euron.

caption At least Qyburn has the sense to look worried. source HBO

In a new Entertainment Weekly portrait slideshow, the actor behind Euron (Pilou Asbaek) gave a mysterious hint at what’s to come.

“[Euron] wants to become the king of the Seven Kingdoms, yet he’s also blackmailing Cersei,” Asbaek said.

Cersei probably shouldn’t trust Euron or Captain Harry Strickland without reserve.

Then we hear Bran Stark, aka the new Three-Eyed Raven, as we get a glimpse of Edd, Tormund, and Beric.

caption It’s a relief to see these three alive. For now, anyways. source HBO

“Everything you did brought you where you are now,” Bran says. “Where you belong.”

Edd was last seen taking command of Castle Black. Tormund and Beric were a few miles east, at Eastwatch by the Sea. They barely escaped with their lives when the Night King brought down the wall on the final moments of the seventh season finale.

Read more: How the seventh season finale script confirmed Beric and Tormund were alive

Bran appears to be speaking to Sam Tarly.

caption Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark. source HBO

The last we saw him, Bran helped Sam piece together the truth about Jon Snow’s birth parents.

Sam is likely going to be the one to tell Jon the truth about his Targaryen heritage.

caption John Bradley West as Samwell Tarly. source HBO

That is going to be one heck of a conversation.

Read more: ‘Game of Thrones’ has been hinting at Jon Snow’s true parentage since season one – here’s every clue we spotted

The footage switches to show a boy watching Daenerys’ army arriving at Winterfell as Bran says “home.”

caption We’re not sure who this boy is, but he’s likely a new minor character. source HBO

This shot appears to mirror the pilot episode, when young Bran Stark climbed Winterfell’s towers to watch King Robert’s royal party approach the castle.

This time around, it’s Queen Daenerys Targaryen and King Jon Snow riding towards Winterfell.

caption Jon went south as King in the North, and returned with a queen at his side. source HBO

The union of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen is one for the history books.

Dany’s dragons soar over the towers of Winterfell as Sansa watches in awe.

caption They brought more than an army to Winterfell. source HBO

This is the first time Sansa Stark, the Lady of Winterfell, has ever seen a living dragon.

Again echoing the pilot, Dany and Jon will visit the crypts.

caption The crypts are a significant place for Stark history. source HBO

In the pilot, King Robert and Ned Stark had a meaningful conversation in front of Lyanna’s crypt.

Lyanna is, of course, Jon Snow’s birth mother. His father is Rhaegar Targaryen, Dany’s long-dead brother. If (or when) Jon and Dany discover the truth, Lyanna’s tomb is going to hold a new importance for them both.

Read more: This family tree shows how Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen are related

“They’re coming,” Jon says. We then see a series of shots showing Winterfell preparing for battle.

caption Joe Dempsie as Gendry. source HBO

Gendry appears to be manning the forge. He’s gone from an armorer’s apprentice to crafting weapons for the North’s forces.

“Our enemy doesn’t stop,” Jon says. “Doesn’t tire …”

caption Iain Glen as Ser Jorah Mormont. source HBO

Jorah turns his horse outside the walls of Winterfell.

“… doesn’t feel.”

caption Nathalie Emmanuel and Jacob Anderson as Missandei and Grey Worm. source HBO

As Jon finishes speaking, we see Missandei and Grey Worm share a passionate kiss before he leaves to take his place at the head of the Unsullied.

After that, we see Jaime Lannister fighting on the battlements among torchlight.

caption He’s in the thick of it now. source HBO

He was last seen on the seventh season finale riding away from King’s Landing and leaving Cersei alone (and pregnant, if she is to be believed).

Naturally the footage cuts back to King’s Landing right then, showing what looks like Euron standing before Cersei on the throne.

caption The Iron Throne in the Red Keep. source HBO

The dark atmosphere could be setting the tone for Euron’s “blackmail” scheme.

Then we see Cersei drinking wine in a room (shocker, we know). But her dress is surprising, even if the wine is not.

caption Her smirk can’t be good news. source HBO

Cersei hasn’t been seen in this pale blue-green color palette in a long while. For seasons four and five, she wore the rich Lannister reds and then mourning blacks. All of season seven was dedicated to Cersei in lavish sliver and black gowns.

So why the change? This could be a sign of Cersei’s downfall, or a reintroduction of the manipulative softness we saw her employ with Sansa on the first several seasons.

Read more: INSIDER’s interview with ‘Game of Thrones’ costume designer Michele Clapton

While we ponder Cersei’s outfit change, the trailer cuts back to the North.

caption This scene was released in an earlier teaser. source HBO

We see Arya watching dragons fly, a major moment for her life. She always admired the tales of Aegon the Conqueror and his sister-wife queens on their dragons.

“I promised to fight for the living,” Jaime says over more footage of Winterfell.

caption Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm. source HBO

Grey Worm at the front of the Unsullied army. He looks ready for a fight to the death.

We get a fast look at Jon Snow once again.

caption The godswood in Winterfell. source HBO

Jon visiting the Winterfell godswood is a lovely link to the weirwood grove beyond the Wall where he made his Night’s Watch vows on season one. It also mirrors the pilot scene with Ned Stark cleaning his sword by the godswood pool.

We also get a brief peek at Sandor Clegane.

caption Rory McCann as Sandor “The Hound” Clegane. source HBO

The Hound has been working on facing his fears of fire, a vital weapon against the army of the dead.

“I intend to keep that promise,” Jaime says to someone off screen.

caption Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister. source HBO

This is likely in the halls of Winterfell. You can imagine Jaime Lannister wouldn’t be a welcome guest in those walls, given his attempted murder of Bran Stark and hand in Ned’s downfall.

But the time for petty in-fighting is past – King Jon and the Stark family will need to figure out how to handle this newcomer in the North.

Then the trailer shows some flashes of action.

caption Kit Harington as Jon Snow. source HBO

Jon is running amidst the fiery battlefield.

There’s also a look at horses running — could the white creature in the background be our beloved Ghost?

caption Whose paws are those? source HBO

Jon Snow’s direwolf, Ghost, hasn’t been shown on screen since the sixth season. We know he’ll have some scenes on these final episodes, so it’s possible this is the first tease of the direwolf in battle.

It could also just be a white horse, but we’re leaning into the Ghost-hype and hoping he’s present at Winterfell for the great war.

A group of armed soldiers head for a doorway.

caption The fight at Winterfell will be brutal. source HBO

This could be the interior of Winterfell, and this group is trying to defend the castle’s gates.

Then we see Dany and Jon approaching her two remaining dragons.

caption Dany, Jon, and the only two children she has left. source HBO

You can see the carcasses of the dragons’ meals littering the ground.

We doubt it’s a coincidence that Jon is standing closest to Rhaegal, the dragon named after his father.

caption Rhaegal is more greenish in color, while Drogon’s scales are black and red. source HBO

Fans have long speculated that Jon will ride a dragon at some point on the final episodes of “Game of Thrones.” His touching moment with Drogon last season only fueled that hypothesis.

It would be fitting for Jon to ride the beast named after his birth father, Rhaegar Targaryen.

We then get another look at Sansa, followed by scenes of Arya slicing her way through enemies.

caption Arya is a formidable fighter, but inexperienced in battle. source HBO

We’ve only ever seen Arya in one-on-one fights, so watching her unleash her assassination talents in a real battle should be thrilling.

The rest of the trailer is series of somber scenes.

caption Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. source HBO

Dany looks morose as she slowly closes her eyes.

This is the only sight of Tyrion in the trailer.

caption Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister. source HBO

He’s also looking concerned, which is par for the course these days.

Jorah is right in the thick of the battle.

caption Iain Glen as Ser Jorah Mormont. source HBO

You can see Winterfell’s towers behind him.

And Brienne and Podrick are as ready as they’ll ever be.

caption Gwendoline Christie and Dan Portman as Brienne and Podrick. source HBO

All those days of training are about to be put to the test for our Podrick Payne.

Last but not least, we see the rotting leg of an undead horse walking towards Winterfell.

caption It is time. source HBO

The Night King approaches Winterfell, the last stronghold of the North and biggest assembled defense of the realms of men. The night is dark, and full of terrors.

For more “Game of Thrones” coverage from INSIDER, sign up for our weekly GoT newsletter here.

Watch the trailer one more time below, this time with all our revelations in mind.